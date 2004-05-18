5 star reviews: 20 %

4 star reviews: 70 %

3 star reviews: 10 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 10 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, Fun little SUV

turre_plug , 08/30/2009

I originally bought my Sidekick to save some gas... But I have been driving it so much that I have not saved a dime yet.....! It is a fun, little nimble beast. It has a choppy ride on the road but, the 1.6 is peppy with the 5spd. Not a lot of critter comforts but the utility side is amazing. I fish a lot and the 4x4 , good ground clearance and it's small size allow me and my little boat to go places no one else can go. Stay away from the interstate with this guy, it's like riding a motorcycle out there. A great little car, manly enough to be seen in and is well made and tough... No repairs yet but I don't think it will be a problem thus far..... Don't be scared of the sidekick!

4.75 out of 5 stars, I Love My Suzuki

Anne M , 03/28/2007

I can't tell you how happy I've been with my Sidekick. It has 98,000 miles on it and still starts right up! My car performance has always exceeded my highest expectations. I feel secure knowing that I have AWD whenever the need arises. This feature has pulled me out of my driveway even after the plow trucks have blocked the end of the driveway with massive piles of snow. Now that my daughter has her license, she has taken over driving the car. I know the Suzuki will give her many more years of excellent performance.

4 out of 5 stars, Reliable but costly to repair

Frank , 10/07/2007

I bought my Suzuki when it was 2 years old and it had just under 25000 miles on it. I now have 120,000 miles on it after about 6 1/2 years of driving. I have had few problems with it. This vehicle is very bad for rust and doesn't hold up well in places where salt is used on roads in the winter!!! They have NO resale value and Dealer parts are ridiculously expensive! You think that you are driving a Rolls when you buy parts. I am not kidding!!! They need to stop being so outrageously greedy when selling replacement parts. I went to the dealer once for a repair and told them I would never come back. I didn't. I shopped for after market parts where ever I could find them.

4.25 out of 5 stars, 1998 SUZUKI SIDEKICK 4DR SPORT JLX

Barry Alderman , 05/18/2004

THE SUZUKI SIDEKICK HAS THE FEEL OF AN OPEN AND ROOMY PASSENGER COMPARTMENT.THE RIDE IS NIMBLE ON BACK COUNTRY ROADS AND SMOOTH AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS. THE 1.8L L4 MFI DOHC 16V ENGINE COULD USE A LITTLE MORE PEP BUT MAKES FOR GOOD FUEL MILEAGE.

