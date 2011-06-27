  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1992 Suzuki Sidekick Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Four-door models receive an increase of 15 horsepower and a four-speed automatic transmission. All Sidekicks get a redesigned instrument panel.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beat to death
little tank,03/14/2008
I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies.
It is a surf truck
surf truck,03/25/2008
It is a great surf truck, it takes your beer and your boards and your friends to the beach, on to the beach, across the beach and back from the beach. It has 180k miles on it and the saltwater is rather quickly taking its toll, but I'll probably buy another when the repair bill is no longer worth fixing the one I've got. The door handle thing is annoying (I just roll the windows down and open it from the outside) some 4 door parts are expensive and/or hard to find (muffler and brake master cylinder specifically) It is a great basic truck, it isn't for the cayenne crowd, it is for someone who would like a basic 4wd truck that you can pick up cheap and have some fun with
Suzuki Sidekick/Just the facts please
Dazman,05/22/2002
I have owned my Sidekicke for 2 1/2 years now and I have found it to be a simple yet enjoyable SUV to own. It has had some design flaw with the door handles which I have had to replace twice. All other things that have be in need of repair are typical for a SUV of this mileage. Poer isnt the greatest but it sure gets good gas mileage of 25 city and 30 HWY. Body do not have a flake of rust and it is 10 years old. Overall this was a wise buy and I will be looking at the XL-7 as my newxt buy:-)
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick Overview

The Used 1992 Suzuki Sidekick is offered in the following submodels: Sidekick SUV. Available styles include JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, JS 4dr SUV, and JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top.

