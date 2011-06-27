1992 Suzuki Sidekick Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Four-door models receive an increase of 15 horsepower and a four-speed automatic transmission. All Sidekicks get a redesigned instrument panel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Suzuki Sidekick.
Most helpful consumer reviews
little tank,03/14/2008
I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies.
surf truck,03/25/2008
It is a great surf truck, it takes your beer and your boards and your friends to the beach, on to the beach, across the beach and back from the beach. It has 180k miles on it and the saltwater is rather quickly taking its toll, but I'll probably buy another when the repair bill is no longer worth fixing the one I've got. The door handle thing is annoying (I just roll the windows down and open it from the outside) some 4 door parts are expensive and/or hard to find (muffler and brake master cylinder specifically) It is a great basic truck, it isn't for the cayenne crowd, it is for someone who would like a basic 4wd truck that you can pick up cheap and have some fun with
Dazman,05/22/2002
I have owned my Sidekicke for 2 1/2 years now and I have found it to be a simple yet enjoyable SUV to own. It has had some design flaw with the door handles which I have had to replace twice. All other things that have be in need of repair are typical for a SUV of this mileage. Poer isnt the greatest but it sure gets good gas mileage of 25 city and 30 HWY. Body do not have a flake of rust and it is 10 years old. Overall this was a wise buy and I will be looking at the XL-7 as my newxt buy:-)
MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
