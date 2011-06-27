I bought my Suzuki for my first vehicle and sold it to a buddy of mine. When I bought it, the kid I bought it from beat the hell out of it, I didn't beat it too badly, but then my friend I sold it to beat it. It does still run, still moves, but not inspected. it has 180000+ on it and refuses to die. The tranny makes noise, the body's held on by 1 or 2 out of 8 body mounts, the engine rattles, the clutch isnt the best, the frame isn't real good, but after the beating it took, that's pretty good actually and it still goes anywhere you point it. If there is one thing about this Sidekick, it deserves to be gold plated and put in a glass case somewhere, but we will continue driving it till it dies.

