Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

It is a Garbage Car Freddy , 08/19/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The manual transmission in my Esteem broke down three time times every year, the first time at 56,000 miles, the second at 60,000, and the third at 70,000. After some research I found a lot of people looking for the same transmission in many dierent websites, now what do you think about this car?

Suzuki Esteem 1999 Tnnn , 10/30/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car of limited range. Builders had economy in mind with this car but the price commensurates. Car performed admirably to 60k miles when transmission needed to be replaced. Repair cost 1/10th of purchase price.

not good unhappy123 , 01/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this because i liked the shine on the car hich was a major mistake. I cannot fill the gas as it keeps kicking the gas nozzle out. I have to do it very slowly and takes about 30 minutes to fill up. Thats right no exxagaration - 30 minutes! Engine is low. Pick up is less! Battery dies on me. Interior is giving up at the seams.

Rusted and Busted Magicdog39 , 05/01/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was bought used. All the CV joints needed replacement three years ago. The outer on the right side exploded and left my wife stranded miles from home. Shortly after this the sub frame just fell apart from rust. The new sub frame just fell apart from rust last week just like the first one did. We also have had to replace the radiator and heater core. I have also had to put six outer door handles on this junk car. Right now brand new brake rotors, and lower control/ball joints are on the way by UPS for it. Parts for this car are expensive. Don't buy one even if its the last car on earth! Next month I will be buying a nice used Honda.