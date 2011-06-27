Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Go big or stay Nissan
Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising.
This truck is not safe for your family
We bought this truck hoping for better fuel mpg & better performance. We loved the truck when we first bought but in Aug 2009 we were on vac. the brakes went all the way to the floor & are very mushy. We are still dealing with this issue & no one wants to help us. The Suzuki rep. states everything is fine but two other certified brake tech states that there is a problem. So we have a truck that we can not drive because it is not safe for our family!!!!!
Solid Truck, Reasonable Price
A solid vehicle, good looks, powerful V-6, 100K powertrain warranty only available from Suzuki.
great truck
We bought this truck after looking at a number of others,the Tacoma and the Frontier.I'm 6'2" and the Tacoma just didn't have the head room as the other two had.the Suzuki is made by nissan but has a better warranty,all of the air bags(which are an option with Nissan) and cost $2000 less.The drivers seat is a good fit but the passenger seat has to much lumbar support .We've been averging around 21 mpg with 70/30 highway city driving.The truck has plenty of power and the ride is very good.I can even sit in the back seat,it's tight for me but kids would fit nicely.The bed comes with a sprayed on liner which is a nice cost savings.Great truck for the money.
Good Truck
This vehicle is made by Nissan for Suzuki however, Suzuki offers a better warranty and it comes standard with side curtain airbags. I can't tell you how many people that have stopped to talk to me about my truck. All of them were amazed that Suzuki is offering a pick-up truck. When I show them some of the features it comes with the factory (factory bed-liner, a utili-track tie down system, a Garmin navigation system, bed-extender, and the passenger seat folds down) they are simply impressed with the value. Now, I have driven this vehicle for approximately 5 months with no problems and or issues. The gas mileage I am getting with pure highway driving has been a consistent 22 MPG.
