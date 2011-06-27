Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Go big or stay Nissan R.Norman , 12/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising. Report Abuse

This truck is not safe for your family Family , 11/06/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this truck hoping for better fuel mpg & better performance. We loved the truck when we first bought but in Aug 2009 we were on vac. the brakes went all the way to the floor & are very mushy. We are still dealing with this issue & no one wants to help us. The Suzuki rep. states everything is fine but two other certified brake tech states that there is a problem. So we have a truck that we can not drive because it is not safe for our family!!!!!!

Solid Truck, Reasonable Price Steve , 05/07/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A solid vehicle, good looks, powerful V-6, 100K powertrain warranty only available from Suzuki.

great truck terry m , 05/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this truck after looking at a number of others,the Tacoma and the Frontier.I'm 6'2" and the Tacoma just didn't have the head room as the other two had.the Suzuki is made by nissan but has a better warranty,all of the air bags(which are an option with Nissan) and cost $2000 less.The drivers seat is a good fit but the passenger seat has to much lumbar support .We've been averging around 21 mpg with 70/30 highway city driving.The truck has plenty of power and the ride is very good.I can even sit in the back seat,it's tight for me but kids would fit nicely.The bed comes with a sprayed on liner which is a nice cost savings.Great truck for the money.