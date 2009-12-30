Used 2009 Suzuki Equator for Sale Near Me

Equator Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 in Red
    2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4

    58,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,993

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Equator

See all 12 reviews
Go big or stay Nissan
R.Norman,12/30/2009
Good warranty, okay fuel mileage,and a comfortable ride. After buying my truck, I later returned to the dealer, and was unable to order parts,such as a bush guard, mouldings, etc. The Equator appeared to be there pink elephant, opposed to other Suzuki products on hand. The parts department had no answers, however I found every thing I needed at Nissan. When time for servicing the dealer had to back order a oil filter. I reside in British Columbia, and have only seen one or two Equators in passing over the last 6 months. In western Canada, Suzuki needs to go big or leave this truck to Nissan. My truck gets a lot of looks, along with questions. Obviously due to poor advertising.
