Vehicle overview

Those in the know and even casual observers will note the all-new 2009 Suzuki Equator looks pretty familiar. That's because the company's first pickup is essentially a rebadged Nissan Frontier. Arguably more handsome than its platform mate (then again, maybe not), the Equator features a few things unavailable on its Nissan cousin, such as standard front side and curtain airbags and a very generous seven-year/100,000-mile transferable powertrain warranty.

One may wonder why Suzuki decided to enter the pickup truck game now, of all times. Actually, there are a few good reasons. In the last five years, sales of midsize crew-cab pickups have doubled as folks realize they don't need a truck that can pull a house and seat a basketball team. And Suzuki, being a motorcycle, ATV and boat-engine producer, figured a capable pickup (with a towing capacity of up to 6,500 pounds when properly equipped) was a natural addition to its vehicle lineup.

As the Frontier is one of our favorite trucks, thanks to its strong V6, ideal size, relatively nimble handling and considerable off-road talents, our sentiments for the Suzuki Equator are likewise favorable. The Equator is a very capable workhorse that also happens to be a comfortable daily driver. The few downsides to the Suzuki are, yep, the same as those for its cousin, a tight crew-cab backseat and the complete lack of a regular-cab option.

That latter con is pretty minor, though, given that most small- and midsize-truck buyers get an extended cab or crew cab anyway. Boasting a handful of advantages over its highly regarded progenitor, the 2009 Suzuki Equator is a "badge job" that deserves serious consideration.