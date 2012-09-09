Used 2012 Suzuki Equator
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Capable V6 performance
- clever cargo bed accessories
- generous warranty.
Sponsored cars related to the Equator
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2012 Suzuki Equator.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- dashboard
- interior
- acceleration
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice.
i just bought the zuk a month ago have 1000 miles on it i agree gas milage is not that great but i am used to driving a civic. i am getting 17.5 mpg an i have the 4.0l v6 it has plenty of power you could ever ask for. got more features for less money over the nissan frontier and it looks better. i get alot of comments on how well it looks. feels like you are driving a full size truck with better fuel milage than the big v8 in those and with the big tires you have plenty of ground clearnce. interior is laid out very well everything is conviently laid out an well planed with plenty of storage. it is a nissan that looks better has better warranty and price.got to take a look if buying a new trk
Great truck !!!!!!!!!
I am on my second Equator. The first made it to 20,000 miles with no problems. At 20,000 the airconditioner started freaking out. It would have power surges and the fan motor would go from almost off to full power on and off continuously. Took it to the dealer multiple times, they could not fix it. We traded the truck for a 2012 Equator, it has made it to 9325 miles and is doing the exact same thing. I am at my wits end!!!
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|152 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|152 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|261 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Suzuki Equator a good car?
Is the Suzuki Equator reliable?
Is the 2012 Suzuki Equator a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Suzuki Equator?
The least-expensive 2012 Suzuki Equator is the 2012 Suzuki Equator 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,899.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,799
- Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $19,299
- Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $26,299
- 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,899
What are the different models of Suzuki Equator?
More about the 2012 Suzuki Equator
Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Overview
The Used 2012 Suzuki Equator is offered in the following submodels: Equator Crew Cab, Equator Extended Cab. Available styles include Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2012 Suzuki Equator?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Suzuki Equator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 Equator 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 Equator.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2012 Suzuki Equator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2012 Equator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2012 Suzuki Equator?
Which 2012 Suzuki Equators are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Suzuki Equator for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2012 Suzuki Equator.
Can't find a new 2012 Suzuki Equators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Suzuki Equator for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,468.
Find a new Suzuki for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,522.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2012 Suzuki Equator?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Suzuki lease specials
Related Used 2012 Suzuki Equator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News