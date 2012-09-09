Vehicle overview

When it comes to pickups, full-size trucks are definitely the most popular choice. For those who don't necessarily need industrial-strength capabilities and behemoth dimensions, midsize pickup trucks fill that "just enough" niche. Within that group, the 2012 Suzuki Equator doesn't immediately come to mind, but is certainly one capable pickup.

While Suzuki is better known for compact cars and motorcycles, it's important to note that the Equator is essentially a Nissan Frontier underneath a slightly revised body. It stands to reason that both of these pickups share the same strengths. Of these, we count a very capable V6 engine option, secure handling, ease of maneuverability, sturdy construction and respectable off-road prowess. Likewise, both trucks share the drawback of cramped quarters in the rear of the crew cab.

The 2012 Suzuki Equator does best the Frontier with a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty (Nissan offers a five-year/60,000 mile warranty). There is a hitch, though, as warranty work must be performed at Suzuki dealerships, which are few and far between compared to Nissan dealers. The Equator also lacks the Nissan's available standard cab body style and higher-end luxury features such as a premium sound system and leather seating.

Competition is sparse in the midsize pickup market, and besides the nearly identical Nissan Frontier, the Toyota Tacoma represents the only real rival, with comparable capabilities and amenities. The Chevrolet Colorado is sadly outdated and outclassed in terms of refinement and interior space. If you happen to have a Suzuki dealer conveniently close to you, the 2012 Equator is certainly worth consideration.