Used 2012 Suzuki Equator

2012 Suzuki Equator Sport Extended Cab Pickup
2012 Suzuki Equator Premium Extended Cab Pickup in Gunpowder Black
2012 Suzuki Equator Premium Extended Cab Pickup in Adobe Red
2012 Suzuki Equator Premium Extended Cab Pickup in Silver Alloy
2012 Suzuki Equator Premium Extended Cab Pickup in Adobe Red
+10
(5)

Used 2012 Suzuki Equator

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Capable V6 performance
  • clever cargo bed accessories
  • generous warranty.

The 2012 Suzuki Equator is one of the more capable midsize pickups on the market, but Suzuki's limited dealer network should be considered before you commit to a purchase.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to pickups, full-size trucks are definitely the most popular choice. For those who don't necessarily need industrial-strength capabilities and behemoth dimensions, midsize pickup trucks fill that "just enough" niche. Within that group, the 2012 Suzuki Equator doesn't immediately come to mind, but is certainly one capable pickup.

While Suzuki is better known for compact cars and motorcycles, it's important to note that the Equator is essentially a Nissan Frontier underneath a slightly revised body. It stands to reason that both of these pickups share the same strengths. Of these, we count a very capable V6 engine option, secure handling, ease of maneuverability, sturdy construction and respectable off-road prowess. Likewise, both trucks share the drawback of cramped quarters in the rear of the crew cab.

The 2012 Suzuki Equator does best the Frontier with a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty (Nissan offers a five-year/60,000 mile warranty). There is a hitch, though, as warranty work must be performed at Suzuki dealerships, which are few and far between compared to Nissan dealers. The Equator also lacks the Nissan's available standard cab body style and higher-end luxury features such as a premium sound system and leather seating.

Competition is sparse in the midsize pickup market, and besides the nearly identical Nissan Frontier, the Toyota Tacoma represents the only real rival, with comparable capabilities and amenities. The Chevrolet Colorado is sadly outdated and outclassed in terms of refinement and interior space. If you happen to have a Suzuki dealer conveniently close to you, the 2012 Equator is certainly worth consideration.

Suzuki Equator models

The 2012 Suzuki Equator is a midsize pickup truck that is available in extended- and crew cab body styles. Extended cabs are available in base, Comfort package, Premium and Sport trims, and all come with a 6-foot bed. Crew cabs are available in Sport and RMZ-4 trims. The Sport comes with either a 5-foot or 6-foot bed, while the RMZ-4 has the short bed only. Rear-wheel drive is standard for the Comfort and Premium trim in the extended cab, while the Sport extended cab and crew cab can be had with either rear or four-wheel drive. Finally, the RMZ-4 crew cab with its short bed is only available with four-wheel drive.

The base Equator comes with 15-inch steel wheels, bucket seats, a center console and rear under-seat storage. The Comfort adds air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player. The Premium adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a sliding rear window, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry, full power accessories and upgraded cloth upholstery. Opting for the Sport gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, a more powerful V6 engine, hill hold and descent control and bigger brakes. The Crew Cab Sport adds a spray-in liner and movable tie-down cleats for the cargo bed, but hill hold and descent control are not available on the short bed model.

The RMZ-4 adds chrome exterior trim, a locking rear differential, Bilstein dampers, skid plates, hill descent and hold control, 16-inch alloy wheels, off-road-oriented tires, foglamps, unique upholstery, metallic interior accents and a driver seat with height and lumbar adjustment. A bed extender is optional for the RMZ-4 crew cab.

2012 Highlights

Stability control is now standard on all 2012 Suzuki Equator models.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Suzuki Equator comes with a choice of two engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque and a 4.0-liter V6 that makes 261 hp and 281 lb-ft. The V6 is only available for crew cabs and 4WD variants, while the four-cylinder is available only in the lower-trim extended-cab models. The base and Comfort package trims with the four-cylinder are matched to a five-speed manual transmission, while a five-speed automatic is standard on all other models.

Properly equipped, the Equator can tow up to 6,300 pounds. Fuel economy estimates range from 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the rear-drive extended cab with the inline-4 engine and automatic transmission to 15/19/16 mpg for the 4WD crew cab with its V6.

In a recent Edmunds test of a V6-powered Sport model, the Equator accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, a suitably quick time for a midsize pickup.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags and stability control are standard on all 2012 Suzuki Equator models. Traction control is standard on V6 models. Hill hold and descent control are standard on the four-cylinder Sport and V6-powered long bed and RMZ-4 models.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Equator its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, a crew cab Equator Sport model came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet. It's an admirably short distance, but the soft pedal was far from confidence-inspiring, and sometimes it went all the way to the floor under heavy pressure.

Driving

The inexpensive 2012 Suzuki Equator four-cylinder model is well-suited for light-duty work. The models with the hearty Nissan-built V6 with its plentiful low-end torque are worthy of more demanding tasks, whether it's tearing up sand dunes, hauling supplies to a work site or navigating a morning commute -- all while the competent automatic transmission delivers well-timed shifts.

The Equator steers precisely with ample feedback, though effort is a bit on the heavy side. The Equator's ride quality is unexpectedly pleasant for a pickup truck, although the RMZ-4's off-road suspension has a tendency to be too busy on pavement. Understandably, the RMZ model is a prime candidate for drivers with a penchant for serious off-roading. But for the vast majority of truck owners who keep to the pavement, the Sport model will be a wiser choice, with its quieter tires and more compliant suspension.

Interior

The 2012 Suzuki Equator makes use of small reverse-opening doors for extended cab models to provide rear passenger access to the fold-up jump seats. As you would expect, rear-seat passenger space is quite cramped. The crew cab has conventional rear doors and a larger rear cabin, but rear cabin space is still smaller than that of a Dodge Dakota or Toyota Tacoma. To the Equator's credit, its cabin features an attractive design, intuitive controls and comfortable front seats. There is an abundance of hard plastic surfaces, but no more than you'll find in other compact/midsize pickups.

Those who frequently haul cargo should consider the Sport trim, which includes the spray-in bedliner and movable tie-down system. Using two C-type cross-section channels running the length of the bed floor (one on each side bed rail and one mounted on the rear of the cab), the system employs removable cleats and a host of accessories like dividers, trays, storage bins and bike racks, providing a very flexible cargo storage solution.

Used 2012 Suzuki Equator pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2012 Suzuki Equator price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Suzuki Equator.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • dashboard
  • interior
  • acceleration
  • climate control

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, Bang for the Buck
gonetruckin,

This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice.

4.875 out of 5 stars, love the truck
davis2417,

i just bought the zuk a month ago have 1000 miles on it i agree gas milage is not that great but i am used to driving a civic. i am getting 17.5 mpg an i have the 4.0l v6 it has plenty of power you could ever ask for. got more features for less money over the nissan frontier and it looks better. i get alot of comments on how well it looks. feels like you are driving a full size truck with better fuel milage than the big v8 in those and with the big tires you have plenty of ground clearnce. interior is laid out very well everything is conviently laid out an well planed with plenty of storage. it is a nissan that looks better has better warranty and price.got to take a look if buying a new trk

5 out of 5 stars, LUV MY SUZUKI
lori yaeger,
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

Great truck !!!!!!!!!

3.375 out of 5 stars, Air Conditioner Problems
equatorhater,

I am on my second Equator. The first made it to 20,000 miles with no problems. At 20,000 the airconditioner started freaking out. It would have power surges and the fan motor would go from almost off to full power on and off continuously. Took it to the dealer multiple times, they could not fix it. We traded the truck for a 2012 Equator, it has made it to 9325 miles and is doing the exact same thing. I am at my wits end!!!

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Used Years for Suzuki Equator
2012
2011
2010
2009

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB features & specs
Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB features & specs
Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 5200 rpm
Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB features & specs
Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB
4.0L 6cyl 5A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB features & specs
4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Suzuki Equator features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Suzuki Equator for sale
2012
2011
2010
2009

More about the 2012 Suzuki Equator

Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Overview

The Used 2012 Suzuki Equator is offered in the following submodels: Equator Crew Cab, Equator Extended Cab. Available styles include Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Comfort Package 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), RMZ-4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Extended Cab 6 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2012 Suzuki Equator?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Suzuki Equator and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 Equator 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 Equator.

