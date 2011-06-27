  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru SVX
  4. Used 1993 Subaru SVX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 SVX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all SVXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$784 - $1,824
Used SVX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

love this car

SVXboy631, 08/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

the car is great...it's fun to drive and it no one even knows what it is.

Report Abuse

1993 SVX 25th anniversary

melissa, 08/22/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my SVX. The transmission had to be replaced at 120,000 miles, and the air conditioner also had to be fixed. Other than the weak tranny, the car is fantastic! Lots of power and lots of looks.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SVXES for sale

Related Used 1993 Subaru SVX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles