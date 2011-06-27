Used 1993 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews
love this car
SVXboy631, 08/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
the car is great...it's fun to drive and it no one even knows what it is.
Report Abuse
1993 SVX 25th anniversary
melissa, 08/22/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I love my SVX. The transmission had to be replaced at 120,000 miles, and the air conditioner also had to be fixed. Other than the weak tranny, the car is fantastic! Lots of power and lots of looks.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1993 Subaru SVX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ