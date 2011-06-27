Used 2011 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG2424
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/536.5 mi.407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
All-Weather Package and Power Moonroof Packageyesno
Protection Package 1Ayesyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio System and Power Moonroof Packageyesno
Side Sill Plates Packageyesyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio Systemyesno
All-Weather Packageyesno
Power Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemnoyes
Power Moonroof Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
radio data systemyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
440 watts stereo outputnoyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesno
Climate controlnoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyes
leather and wood trim on dashnoyes
leather and wood trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyes
Leather Shift Knobyesyes
Subwoofer Kityesno
XM Satellite Radio Kityesno
Illuminated Side Sill Plates and Adapter Harnessyesyes
Sound Equipment Group 3Ayesno
Tweeter Kityesno
Bluetooth BlueConnectyesno
Media Hubyesyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyes
Rear Cargo Netyesyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyesyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityesno
Interior Illumination Kit/Adapter Harnessyesyes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyesyes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates & Interior Packageyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyesno
Mobile Internetyesyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayesyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byesyes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byesyes
Base Modelyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Rear Chrome Gate Trimyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyes
Splash Guardsyesyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyes
Azurite Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyesyes
Steel Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayesyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Ayesyes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Byesyes
Front Bumper Underguardyesno
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Cyesno
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3536 lbs.3564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Exterior Colors
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
P225/60R17 98T tiresyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Starting MSRP
$28,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
