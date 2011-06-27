Used 2000 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews
So far so good
Bought car new in 2000. Have 203k miles Passed down to college daughter. We had an infrequent problem with intermittent stalling and CEL. This had been occurring since new but could not solve the issue. Codes indicated MAP Sensor and replaced with used one for $50. Did NOT solve problem. Did an ECM reprogram for $90 at dealership and fixed problem! We do regular maint and car has been great. Great value, pretty good gas mileage but most importantly safe and reliable. Desirable combination. Would recommend you find a well kept one and go buy it!
Fun to drive; Worth the extra money!
I am very glad that I've traded in my 1997 Honda Accord for the Subaru Outback AWD Ltd sedan. The car is not only fun to drive, but also great on winter roads! I would recommend this car to anyone!! And you can bet that my next vehicle will be another Subaru.
Not all Subarus are built the same
Watch for head gaskets and tranny slips. Super common with older Subarus
Quick study
Handles and drives well, hugs road, not powerful, unless time to gain momentum on open hwy. What smells like it's burning after driving up hills? After heated seat has been on? Transmission? I have an automatic. Why no rear window wiper? Why no storage pockets behind front seats?
The Best of all cars
It Handles perfect in the snow.
