  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2000 Subaru Outback
  5. Used 2000 Subaru Outback Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Outback
5(75%)4(12%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Outbacks for sale
List Price Estimate
$949 - $2,276
Used Outback for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So far so good

mark york,pa, 10/03/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought car new in 2000. Have 203k miles Passed down to college daughter. We had an infrequent problem with intermittent stalling and CEL. This had been occurring since new but could not solve the issue. Codes indicated MAP Sensor and replaced with used one for $50. Did NOT solve problem. Did an ECM reprogram for $90 at dealership and fixed problem! We do regular maint and car has been great. Great value, pretty good gas mileage but most importantly safe and reliable. Desirable combination. Would recommend you find a well kept one and go buy it!

Report Abuse

Fun to drive; Worth the extra money!

jjh, 05/25/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am very glad that I've traded in my 1997 Honda Accord for the Subaru Outback AWD Ltd sedan. The car is not only fun to drive, but also great on winter roads! I would recommend this car to anyone!! And you can bet that my next vehicle will be another Subaru.

Report Abuse

Not all Subarus are built the same

Victor Pilon, 04/21/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Watch for head gaskets and tranny slips. Super common with older Subarus

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Quick study

magicjeanne, 04/09/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Handles and drives well, hugs road, not powerful, unless time to gain momentum on open hwy. What smells like it's burning after driving up hills? After heated seat has been on? Transmission? I have an automatic. Why no rear window wiper? Why no storage pockets behind front seats?

Report Abuse

The Best of all cars

Adel , 12/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It Handles perfect in the snow.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Outbacks for sale

Related Used 2000 Subaru Outback Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles