Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Loyale
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232423
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg22/28 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.349.8/445.2 mi.333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.nono
Length176.8 in.176.8 in.174.6 in.
Curb weight2635 lbs.2490 lbs.2490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.53.0 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Pure White
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
