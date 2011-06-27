1992 Subaru Loyale Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$645 - $1,659
Used Loyale for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Still no changes for the Loyale.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Subaru Loyale.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Simon,10/12/2002
Although this is a rather dependable veh, the biggest problem is the repair costs. The replacement parts for this car are insane. Many times mechanics, other than actual Subaru delears, are unable or unwilling to do the work due to the complexity of the design. For a low end automobile this not a good thing.
sub_guy,12/28/2002
The Loyale is a fairly decent car, but at this date in time, the 1992 is probably not for most. There are some stupid design flaws, most noticably that the catalytic converter is right next to the CV boot. The result is that I have had to replace the axle twice in the three + years I have owned it. Plus, old Subarus are notorious for leaking oil. No balls in 4cyl engine.
KeithL,04/27/2003
I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather!
Nir Alperovitz,03/18/2002
I own this car for ten years now, since new. absulutly the most reliable car ever produced by any car company. Interior design is simple and user friendly. performance is ok but fuel efficiency is superb for the size of its engine. Its an all weather all terrain car that will last forever.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Subaru Loyale features & specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Loyale
Related Used 1992 Subaru Loyale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019