  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Loyale
  4. Used 1992 Subaru Loyale
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1992 Subaru Loyale Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Subaru Loyale for Sale
List Price Estimate
$645 - $1,659
Used Loyale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Still no changes for the Loyale.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Subaru Loyale.

5(14%)
4(57%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not a bad car.
Simon,10/12/2002
Although this is a rather dependable veh, the biggest problem is the repair costs. The replacement parts for this car are insane. Many times mechanics, other than actual Subaru delears, are unable or unwilling to do the work due to the complexity of the design. For a low end automobile this not a good thing.
OK, but flawed
sub_guy,12/28/2002
The Loyale is a fairly decent car, but at this date in time, the 1992 is probably not for most. There are some stupid design flaws, most noticably that the catalytic converter is right next to the CV boot. The result is that I have had to replace the axle twice in the three + years I have owned it. Plus, old Subarus are notorious for leaking oil. No balls in 4cyl engine.
Built to run
KeithL,04/27/2003
I've had my Loyale for almost a year now. I use it every day for work, running 5-7 hours straight at a time. It is a very boring style of vehicle, but is the most reliable car I have ever owned. With 160k, I am not afraid to drive it anywhere. As for oil leaks, I had one around the oil pump, so replaced it along with a leaky water pump and new timing belts. Not a drop of oil anywhere now! For $150 in parts and 6 hours work, I can't complain. It is comfortable to drive and all the power options still work, even with Michigan weather!
1992 Subaru L 4 dr sedan
Nir Alperovitz,03/18/2002
I own this car for ten years now, since new. absulutly the most reliable car ever produced by any car company. Interior design is simple and user friendly. performance is ok but fuel efficiency is superb for the size of its engine. Its an all weather all terrain car that will last forever.
See all 7 reviews of the 1992 Subaru Loyale
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Subaru Loyale features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Subaru Loyale

Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Overview

The Used 1992 Subaru Loyale is offered in the following submodels: Loyale Sedan, Loyale Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon 4WD, 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan 4WD, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Subaru Loyale?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Subaru Loyales are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Subaru Loyale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Subaru Loyale.

Can't find a used 1992 Subaru Loyales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Subaru Loyale for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,305.

Find a used Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru Loyale for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Subaru for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,466.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Subaru Loyale?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials
Check out Subaru Loyale lease specials

Related Used 1992 Subaru Loyale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles