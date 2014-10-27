Used 1996 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 214,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BK4254V7301422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
University Honda - Corvallis / Oregon
Full Detail, Recent Oil Change. Green 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton AWD 5-Speed Manual 2.2L H4**WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!**At University Honda, our emphasis is on our customers. We began in Corvallis, Oregon in 1986 with the simple belief that if we could focus on customer satisfaction, particularly in our service and parts departments, one customer at a time, our future as an Oregon Honda dealer of new and used cars would be secure. We believe, 30+ years later, that the focus remains the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BK4253V6304558
Stock: 6504B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 38,077 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Tan 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L H4 4WD.Recent Arrival!The power to dream. Have you ever dreamed of walking into a car dealership and buying a vehicle without all the haggling? 405 Motors offers just such an experience. We are a one price dealer. We offer a fixed and fair markup on all our vehicles. Make car buying a pleasant experience. 405 Motors Difference * Carfax History report provided for every vehicle offered for sale * 24 hour No Hassle Exchange Policy * 30 day complimentary warranty on vehicles with under 100k miles that are sold at listed price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BC6534P7648660
Stock: P648660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 55,948 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in 4dr Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BD6859X7251214
Stock: M747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback Rio Red AWD 2.5L H4 4-Speed Automatic4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.Come to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6853X7647985
Stock: 2006772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 152,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK PRE-AUCTION THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **SUPER LOW PRICES, NO NEGOTIATION **LIMITED TIME OFFER **PURCHASER RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISRTRATION, LICENSING, INSPECTION, AND EMMISIONS **VEHICLE AS-IS, NO WARRANTY.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6853X7651583
Stock: 64864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 150,302 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,750
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6857X7618733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,396 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BG6859X7624341
Stock: K00971B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 42,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,300
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
This 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan L is offered to you for sale by Ira Subaru. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy L with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6358Y7215620
Stock: Y7215620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 75,230 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Gold, Gray Leather.Odometer is 84203 miles below market average!Gold 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited/ Leather, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels GTGold, Gray Leather, **ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6561Y7212581
Stock: M212581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 176,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Roy Robinson Chevrolet - Marysville / Washington
This Subaru Legacy Sedan GT, with a Gas Flat 4 Cyl 2.5L/150 engine, features a 5-Speed Manual w/OD transmission, and generates 28 highway/21 city MPG. Find this vehicle with only 176416 miles! Subaru Legacy Sedan GT Options: This Subaru Legacy Sedan GT offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Electronic AM/FM stereo radio w/cassette, single compact disc-inc: clock, weatherband, (6) speakers, CD changer controls, In-Dash CD (single disc), Radio (AM/FM). Safety options include Front wipers (intermittent), Intermittent windshield wipers, Front airbags (dual), Pwr door locks, Side airbags (front). Visit Us: Find this Subaru Legacy Sedan GT at Roy Robinson Chevrolet today. We are conveniently located at 6616 35th Ave NE Marysville WA 98271.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE6567Y7201102
Stock: 403006B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 110,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Welford Harris Ford - Siler City / North Carolina
*All Routine Maintenance Up To Date*, *Nonsmoker*, Leather Interior. 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Winestone Pearl 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE656X17200435
Stock: P2457C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 145,004 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Stadium Chevrolet Buick GMC - Salem / Ohio
Nobody Beats A Stadium Deal * 2002 ** Subaru * * Legacy * * L * For a smoother ride, opt for this 2002 Subaru Legacy L with a anti-lock brakes. You can trust this 4 dr wagon awd because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Legacy L with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH635127305187
Stock: GD200012B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,499
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Subaru LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 99,000. The interior of this beautiful Subaru LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Subaru LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES is equipped with a 2.5L 4 cyl engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Subaru LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES's 2.5L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Subaru LEGACY L AWD ONE OWNER SUPER LOW MILES. Compare and see for yourself. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Best Auto of Manassas INC is conveniently located near Poolesville. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Well maintained. Perfect recreational vehicle. Hard-to-find model! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE635237217954
Stock: 11914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,363 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,971
Fred Beans Ford of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 10 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 28 MPG Highway, .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE635537210920
Stock: W21212SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 188,140 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,997
Mark Miller Subaru - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE635437207409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,012 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH635836312404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,017 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT AWD Awd, Power Moonroof, Alloy wheels, 16' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/WB Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Mode Heated Front Bucket Seats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Odometer is 28901 miles below market average! Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BE646345209785
Stock: P4941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
