Used 1996 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

BEAST krash5 , 10/27/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful It's strange... Looks like a Jeep Cherokee on the outside, feels like Honda on the inside, & drives like a Sherman Tank. The Pros outweigh the Cons, as this is one of the most reliable, safest, & unstoppable vehicles ever made. (Just youtube the words "Outback/Snow/Ice") Report Abuse

Climb a tree if you hit it right! rainbowrev , 08/30/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was the second car i ever owned and after a Hyundai Elantra this eas a god send. The 4 cylinders are great on gas especially on the highway. I took it mudding because i was young and kept up with a 4x4 bronco in the mud. I kept the gas down and it kept moving. I had alot of fun on ice as well, the awd is remarkable. I put alot of wear into that car but it never let up. I wrecked the suspension(totally my fault!) but it took a serious beating. also destroyed the bearings which where a cheap fix. lifters ticked after 157,000 miles with an oil leak. coolant problems at 175,000 miles but a new radiator for 1oo bucks self installed corected this. I sold it cheap. Loved the car. Great buy! Report Abuse

Keeps stalling Louisa , 05/02/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for only 5 months and it has been a horrible experience. Its check engine light keeps coming on. I changed master air flow, a wire, the differential, and the main computer. The car is still stalling in traffic and other most inopportune places. I bought this car for my daughter's 21 birthday and she has only driven it maybe two weeks out of owning the car. What else could it be!!!! Report Abuse

No regrets Chris , 05/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My car is getting old now, but is still the best car I've ever owned, beating even a BMW. It's fun to drive (manual trans) gets 26 mpg and keeps going in Chicago winters--through snow, rain, ice and crazy drivers. The engine (2.2l) is the best. My mechanic loves this car! While I've had work on auxiliary systems it's all been expected maintenance (brakes, clutch, water pump etc). The engine itself is still in great shape. The car seats are a little hard, and really, the cup holder over the CD player? Whose idea was that? My next car will be a Subaru, too. Report Abuse