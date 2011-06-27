Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love My Subarus!!!
To say I love Subarus is actually understating the facts. I just purchased my fourth Impreza. I am a nurse and live in Northeastern Ohio where the weather can be very intimidating especially when oftentimes I'm up and on the roads before the plows. No only have my Subarus been terrific on the road but each of them has been really fun to drive. What I like best, other than the AWD, is the reliability. My 2009 Impreza had 200,000 hard driven miles on it when something went in the transmission. Waiting to have it diagnosed. However, engine still starts immediately and am seriously considering having it fixed to use as third car because I loved it so much. Bought another Impreza next day
Safe vehicle for your family and confident in less then desirable weather!
This is my 2nd Subaru, with owning a fuel efficient Prius C in between so I has been spoiled by AWD and high fuel efficiency in the past, so I wanted to find something that combined the best of both worlds. When I came looking back at Subaru they said this was the highest MPH AWD vehicle, but I was kinda burned by the head gasket issues of my Earlier 2002 Forester at 90K. However with this being a smaller redesigned engine, and reviewing comments on earlier years of this generation. my only concern was oil consumption some had experienced. I gently broke my vehicle in, and I have had no problems in this department! and if you keep it on open roads at 55-65 mph cruise you will do 36+mpg
Not bad at all for a 19,000 vehicle!!
Overall this car is pretty good! I have about 5,000 miles on it so its still pretty new. The car is very light so on windy days the car does get punched around a bit but not a big deal. The sound system blows ass but is better than the 2005 Impreza I drove before. The only complaint I have is that when I'm driving on a shitty road with a lot of bumps I hear a slight rattle coming from the back of the interior when I hit bumps but it only does it hear and there and lately seems to have stopped. But nothing major. The build of the car such as the suspension is awesome and when driving you can tell its strong. The interior quality is built well for the most part except for a couple little areas
Great Gas Mileage, great in snow but
Love the gas mileage, great in the snow. Drawbacks is the car is very small inside, extremely low to the ground, the seat interior picked up every bit of lint or hair and was hard to get off. When you park the car it scrapes against any parking burn because it’s so low to the ground. If you can overlook these things it’s reliable.
A lot of car for the price!
I've had my base model Impreza sedan for about six months now, and I have already put over 12000 miles on it. This car was a fantastic value! I live in MN, so an AWD is essential. It's no WRX, but the 2.0 with a five speed manual gets up to highway speed with ease. I am averaging 34mpg with mixed driving. Gets around 40 on the highway if you know how to drive properly. I'm a fairly tall man, 6'5 and this thing has tons of head and leg room. I check the oil with every fill-up, and it has not used a drop of oil. I have the oil changed every 3500-4000 miles, even though i'm sure it would make it to 5k with no issues. This is my first Subaru and it won't be my last!
