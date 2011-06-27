Used 2007 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
90,000 mile update - Tranny Problem
At about 75,000 miles, I began to notice a whine/rattle in the manual transmission and, when it kept getting louder, took it in to the dealer a few thousand miles later. It turned out to be a pitted output shaft bearing. The repair cost about $1200 but was fortunately covered by the extended warranty, which, with a road hazard tire replacement earlier, has now paid off about what I paid for it. So far, the transmission bearing has been the only mechanical problem. After 90,000 miles, I still love to drive this car. It's just fun. It still reminds me of a British sports car in its simplicity. Now consistently getting 28-30 mpg highway mileage.
190,000 Mile Update
I've had this car since new -- almost 7 years now. Repairs included replacement of a bad transmission bearing (covered by extended warranty) and a leaking head gasket. Otherwise it has needed only routine things like a battery, brake pads and struts (at 150,000 miles). It burns some oil. For quite some time, I have had to add a quart between oil changes. Otherwise it still handles very well and looks good, inside and out, despite frequent trips on dirt roads, including some pretty rough and steep 4WD roads. I still really enjoy driving this car, especially when the roads are twisty, and am glad I bought it.
Solid, sensible fun
I've owned it for all of 72 hours but it's my favorite Subaru ever (this is our third). It's nimble and surefooted in traffic, with impressive acceleration (I traded in a '98 Acura Integra so I know from fast). The interior, with its two-tone color scheme and silvery center dash panel, is much nicer than the dowdy plastic dullness of earlier Imprezas. The audio system that comes with the Special Edition Package is fabulous--though the satellite ratio sampler features a limited, boring selection. If you love the maneuverability of a small car but hate that vulnerable feeling you get from driving a teensy, tinny compact, put this on your short list.
A step up
The 2007 Subaru Impreza is definitely an improvement over the 2001 Subaru Impreza I traded. Less body roll, more responsive steering, nicer interior. The transmission feels a bit more refined, and it actually has a synchro for first gear (2001 didn't). The clutch is more forgiving than the 2001, I can shift smoother. The engine sounds and feels more refined as well. And this thing is a blast to drive. Once you're on boost, this thing really goes. I have no regrets with my decision.
Great car for the money!
I bought a TR in June and have 4000 miles so far. This car is great! I installed STP cat back, K&N Intake, HKS up pipe and intercooler. I purchased this car for $21,700 with rear spoiler and there was nothing even comparable to WRX on the market for this kind a money with this kind a performance. I love it, I really do. Handling is amazing. Best choice in its class.
