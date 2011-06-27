  1. Home
Used 2006 Subaru Impreza Wagon Consumer Reviews

67 reviews
RC Review

RC, 01/31/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I am very pleased with my 2006 Subaru Outback Sport. With the high cost of fuel these days I am glad to have a reliable car that gives better gas mileage, has sufficient room for passengers and cargo, very well designed folding seats, handles very well in tight turns, and can be relied on whatever weather you go through. This is my third Subaru since 2003 and I will recommend this vehicle to friends and family.

Impreza 2.5i M5 Wagon

ZB, 10/26/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is an update to my first submission on 9/12/2005. We have since acquired 116,000 trouble free miles on our 2006 2.5i M5 Impreza Wagon. There have been zero mechanical issues with the vehicle since purchased new. Fuel economy ranges from 28 - 32 mpg in mixed driving. Brake pads and rotors were changed twice once at 64k and once at 100k miles. Timing belt,battery,water pump, struts and springs replaced at 109k miles. Overall we have been very happy with our Subaru and intend to keep this vehicle for another 150k miles. We are so happy with Subaru's we bought an '08 for my wife and I inherited this car.

Sweet

Joe, 11/10/2010
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought it used with 48,000 miles. Had to replace the front axle and rear window (rear defroster wasn't working) but it was all covered by the dealership's extended warranty. I get about 28 mpg regularly, and it accelerates like crazy. The manual transmission is nice and crisp.

Absolutely Love this Car!

WRXracer256, 02/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for about 3 and a half years and it now has 55,611 miles on it. I must say that this car is a beast. I love how it handles, accelerates, and brakes. It works wonderfully in the NJ snowstorms and can launch to 60 in under 5 seconds. The mileage is ok, but that's what you get for a turbocharged vehicle. I get about 18MPG all around on 93 Octane (Shell V-Power). I have driven this car around the country and have never doubted its reliability once. It has never left me stuck and has always brought me to point B safely. I recommend this car to everybody who enjoys a 5SPD and whiplash inducing thrust.

Better than before

Michael Squeo, 10/29/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Last car was an '02 Outback. The '06 has a much better engine and the transmission gearing on the 5-speed is much improved. It looks like they took about 350 - 400 RPMs off at 70mph, which makes for a better ride and improved mileage. By 1500 miles I hit 29 mpg and I'm hoping to hit 30 soon. The black and grey cloth interior is absolutely beautiful. EVERYONE comments about it. With the black exterior the car looks sharp. The standard exhaust system even sounds better, especially at low RPMs. There is no better bargain on the road today. Why no one else is building well priced AWD vehicles continues to amaze me.

