Used 2006 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

Really love this Subaru! Conner .S , 11/24/2015 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 impreza sedan in December of 2013 with 110000 miles on it for only $7000. What I don't like about this car is I found out that it the head gaskets were leaking coolant and I had to spend about a $1000 to replace them at the Subaru dealership just a week after I bought the car (this was a recall for Subaru's with the 2 and a half liter engine for this impreza body style). I have had this car for almost 2 years and have put 30000 miles on it and have had to only take it to the shop for only oil changes and getting tires rotated (Super reliable!) . The cars all wheel drive has allowed me to have so much fun in muding, sand drifting and ice skating (So Much Fun!). If you think you will ever go off of regular roads this car will have your back because it has given me the confidence to drive through 3 to 4 inches of mud and really soft sand. Some things that I don't really like about the car is it the road noise is pretty pronounced an it I usually get only 25 mpg in mixed driving when I'm not driving like a racer. With that said I absolutely love this car and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a daily driver with low maintenance cost, safety in mind, sporty looks, and all weather dependability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow. Just wow. Matt , 08/28/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded up from a VW GTi VR6, and I am just stunned at how powerful a machine the STi is. The VR6 was no slouch, but the STi is a sports car, not a "sporty car". The acceleration is brutal (in a good way), and can keep up with a BMW M3 and most Porsches. While people get caught up in the acceleration numbers (Car and Driver drove a stock STi from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds), it's the handling that sold me. Tight, responsive, you always feel in control of the car. It's true the ride is a bit noisy and stiff, with minimal comforts (the GTi felt more luxurious), but one test drive sold me. I thought the expression "it puts a smile on my face" was a cliche until I drove an STi. Report Abuse

Best car for anyone! Lili C. , 10/05/2016 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car was a my dad's midlife crisis, and when he decided it was time to teach his daughter manual, he gave me the subaru! Best car I have ever driven. I have owned it for quite some time now, and it still runs just as great as when we first got it. It's comfy and powerful. Mods are easy and the look of the car is beautiful. One thing I noticed is that local radio gets fuzzy when I turn on the back windshield warmers... But other than that, the car is everything I ever wanted. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

RC Review RC , 01/31/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with my 2006 Subaru Outback Sport. With the high cost of fuel these days I am glad to have a reliable car that gives better gas mileage, has sufficient room for passengers and cargo, very well designed folding seats, handles very well in tight turns, and can be relied on whatever weather you go through. This is my third Subaru since 2003 and I will recommend this vehicle to friends and family. Report Abuse