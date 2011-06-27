Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Winter wonderful
Most of the year this car is a reliable, economical smart choice, but every time it snows it becomes one of the best cars on the road. The all manual control (no traction control, no ABS) feels fantastic, it's still stable but really playful.
Great car!
This is a great car for any type of driving! Must get it with 5 spd manual. The handling is PHENOMENAL! Just read the edmunds reviews. Gas milleage is great and the sound of the boxer engine is very unique.
My Impreza
This car has been a winner from day 1. I am most impressed by the extreme stability at high speeds. The faster she goes the tighter she holds the road. The all-wheel-drive system is a gem and should be adopted by all cars on the road. This is a well engineered and well built automobile that Subaru can be very proud of.
