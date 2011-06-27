Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Winter wonderful scott120 , 01/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Most of the year this car is a reliable, economical smart choice, but every time it snows it becomes one of the best cars on the road. The all manual control (no traction control, no ABS) feels fantastic, it's still stable but really playful. Report Abuse

Great car! baldcherub , 06/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car for any type of driving! Must get it with 5 spd manual. The handling is PHENOMENAL! Just read the edmunds reviews. Gas milleage is great and the sound of the boxer engine is very unique.