Used 1998 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Impreza
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Winter wonderful

scott120, 01/29/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Most of the year this car is a reliable, economical smart choice, but every time it snows it becomes one of the best cars on the road. The all manual control (no traction control, no ABS) feels fantastic, it's still stable but really playful.

Great car!

baldcherub, 06/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car for any type of driving! Must get it with 5 spd manual. The handling is PHENOMENAL! Just read the edmunds reviews. Gas milleage is great and the sound of the boxer engine is very unique.

My Impreza

Dag Saunders, 05/04/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been a winner from day 1. I am most impressed by the extreme stability at high speeds. The faster she goes the tighter she holds the road. The all-wheel-drive system is a gem and should be adopted by all cars on the road. This is a well engineered and well built automobile that Subaru can be very proud of.

