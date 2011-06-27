Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car yup , 09/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My dad bought the car new in 95, never had to replace anything except for regular tune-up things like brake pads, spark plugs, etc. It has 208,000 miles on it now, still runs like it did years ago. I have redlined this car since I have had it, I have put this car through a lot of rough driving and it has held up better than any car I have ever seen. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Balance through the corners Rusty_Dutch , 09/16/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Well. I'm happy to say that the auto in the 1.8 was surprisingly more frisky and rev happy than I originally thought. It's relatively quick upon acceleration as well, considering you're driving a saloon automatic. Performance: well. on 13's, this thing is fun. Diving into corners is great. The perfect amount of body roll, the perfect amount of predictable understeer, the FF oversteer is extremely entertaining on a car with 170k+ miles. This car is fine. It is just a perfect cruiser. Yea, it's not turbo. Yea, its not AWD. Yea, it's not a manual. But you know what - this car has heart. This car will get you from here to there. And you'll be comfortable. And to hear the 13's squeal...

notimprezzed notimpezzed , 11/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Only suffered with this car for so long due to the need for the AWd system- which is the only reason to buy a Subaru. Had to replace 5 sensors, Entire AC unit ($1400), radiator, rotors (3times! @ $300 a pop), main head gasket ($600), front transaxle ($550), and way too many alignments, horrible exhaust smell when first started, and new sets of tires (eats them up). Subaru tauts quality that is non-existent.

AWD Dreamer suby enthusiast , 10/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 1.8L with 5 speed manual transmission is by far the slowest car I have ever driven, but, the car is the funnest car I have ever driven during the winter. This car can feel like you are driving a toy car around if you have driven other manual cars this is a bit jerky driving but the gas mileage is good. Not very much for modification out there if you don't know what to look for but if you know Subarus you know what can be done to this car, very cheap to make fast but needs a engine upgrade almost for sure.