Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
My dad bought the car new in 95, never had to replace anything except for regular tune-up things like brake pads, spark plugs, etc. It has 208,000 miles on it now, still runs like it did years ago. I have redlined this car since I have had it, I have put this car through a lot of rough driving and it has held up better than any car I have ever seen. I highly recommend this car.
Balance through the corners
Well. I'm happy to say that the auto in the 1.8 was surprisingly more frisky and rev happy than I originally thought. It's relatively quick upon acceleration as well, considering you're driving a saloon automatic. Performance: well. on 13's, this thing is fun. Diving into corners is great. The perfect amount of body roll, the perfect amount of predictable understeer, the FF oversteer is extremely entertaining on a car with 170k+ miles. This car is fine. It is just a perfect cruiser. Yea, it's not turbo. Yea, its not AWD. Yea, it's not a manual. But you know what - this car has heart. This car will get you from here to there. And you'll be comfortable. And to hear the 13's squeal...
notimprezzed
Only suffered with this car for so long due to the need for the AWd system- which is the only reason to buy a Subaru. Had to replace 5 sensors, Entire AC unit ($1400), radiator, rotors (3times! @ $300 a pop), main head gasket ($600), front transaxle ($550), and way too many alignments, horrible exhaust smell when first started, and new sets of tires (eats them up). Subaru tauts quality that is non-existent.
AWD Dreamer
The 1.8L with 5 speed manual transmission is by far the slowest car I have ever driven, but, the car is the funnest car I have ever driven during the winter. This car can feel like you are driving a toy car around if you have driven other manual cars this is a bit jerky driving but the gas mileage is good. Not very much for modification out there if you don't know what to look for but if you know Subarus you know what can be done to this car, very cheap to make fast but needs a engine upgrade almost for sure.
The best used car I've ever owned
I had a 2003 Cadillac CTS that was a lemon. After the dealer bought it back I needed a car. I bought this car on ebay for $1200.00. I put in new spark plugs and that was it. It's FWD handled fantastic in the blizzard last year. Very reliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 1995 Subaru Impreza Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner