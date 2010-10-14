Used 1995 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 145,350 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,377
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
1993 Subaru Impreza ONLY 146k miles. Solid and reliable awd clean inside and out.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Subaru Impreza L with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GC2446PH514032
Stock: 514032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$913
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right at Massa Auto Sales Colorado Springs! SAVE BIG $$$ Take a look at this super affordable 1999 Subaru Impreza Wagon Outback Sport! This vehicle is 4CYL, 2.2L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 2610 Delta Dr, Colorado Springs location today to view and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's us help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our CO Springs Location 719-391-7296.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GF4850XH800934
Stock: c092634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 184,731 miles
$2,850
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
You must come drive this car!! It honestly runs like new!! No rattles, no shaking, no noises, smooth powerful engine, extra clean interior with perfect seats, clean carpets, and EVERYTHING works perfectly including the AC. Nice new matching tires, fresh oil change, good brakes. Automatic transmission, power windows and locks, fog lights and so much more. You’ll love it!!Buy it with cash or finance with only $600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67562H501671
Stock: 501671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29602H530114
Stock: 4254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,311
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Local 1-Owner WRX with only 111k miles! Very well taken care of and loved! This is a "Platinum Silver Metallic" 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX All-Wheel-Drive wagon! Hard to find this nice at this low price! Clean Carfax report, clean title, non-smoker! It's an Automatic with the sporty 2.0-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC Engine, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Roof Rails, Hood Scoupe, Power Equipment Group, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo w/ Cassette & 6-CD Changer, Rear Spoiler & more! Rated at 27 Highway MPG! Fun to drive and very user-friendly! Easy to maintain, too!Why buy from us? We give all of our pre-owned cars a free pre-sale 156-point inspection, a 3-month/3,000-mile warranty on all used cars, we offer a copy of the repair order, a free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing, and we offer a 5-day exchange policy. We are conveniently located at 12520 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence and the friendly staff that comes with it. You'll love the experience AND the value! We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouver, Salem, Gresham, Washington County, Multnomah County, Clackamas County and all of Oregon! Come take a test drive and fall in love today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG29632H817390
Stock: K17900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 115,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,477
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 115324, **CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **CLOTH SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Silver 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L H4 SMPI DOHC Intercooled Turbocharged20/27 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG296X3G805390
Stock: k1324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 266,740 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,732
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***SPORT**AWD**5 SPEED MANUAL**POWER STEERING**FRONT FOG LIGHTS**REAR DEFROSTER**Savanna Green Metallic/Graystone Metallic 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering. 2.5L H4 SMPI Phase II SOHC AWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive***MECHANIC SPECIAL**RETAIL BOOK ALMOST $4K**SAVE THOUSANDS BY DOING THE WORK YOURSELF**SOLD AS-IS, NO DEALER WARRANTY WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!***IT'S CALLED A MECHANIC SPECIAL FOR A REASON**IF YOUR NOT A MECHANIC OR DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO ONE, THEN THIS IS NOT THE RIGHT CAR FOR YOU**THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS, RETURNS, OR EXCHANGES AFTER YOU'VE BOUGHT THIS VEHICLE***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GG68573G806397
Stock: F22951D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 131,810 miles
$5,990
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
ITS A SUBARU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29634H503458
Stock: 20-297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,498
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Here's a great deal on a 2004 Subaru Impreza! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: a leather steering wheel, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD67504G518250
Stock: 20048250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 18,291 milesGreat Deal
$14,995$5,586 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2017 Subaru Impreza 4dr 2.0i Sport 5-door CVT features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Pearl with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAM62H3745787
Stock: 745787FA71550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 4,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,550$3,082 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Dealer owned. Used as a courtesy vehicle for our service customer and fully certified.Factory-backed 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain[1] coverage, $0 deductible[2]Additional coverage available.152-Point inspection.24/7 Roadside Assistance.$500 Owner Loyalty Coupon[3]CARFAX(R) Vehicle History ReportSiriusXM(R) 3-Month Trial Subscription[4]One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK? Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification [5]Dealer owned. Used as a courtesy vehicle for our service customer and fully certified.Factory-backed 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain[1] coverage, $0 deductible[2]Additional coverage available.152-Point inspection.24/7 Roadside Assistance.$500 Owner Loyalty Coupon[3]CARFAX(R) Vehicle History ReportSiriusXM(R) 3-Month Trial Subscription[4]One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK? Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification [5]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAB66K3623642
Stock: 1623642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2019
- 28,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,918$5,214 Below Market
Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana
THIS IS A REDICULOUSLY LOW PRICE! NOTHING WRONG WITH THIS CAR!! IT'S GOTTA GO!! 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX! SERVICED REGULARLY! 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHCSunroof/Moonroof!Alloy Wheels!Touch Screen Radio!27/35 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAM63K3718573
Stock: 601585A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 148,051 miles
$5,995
Whitaker Motors - Adamstown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1GD29654H503137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,726$2,980 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Subaru Impreza For sale in. Lapis Blue PearlStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, Backup Camera, Standard Model.Standard Model, 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Liners, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fixed Crossbar Set, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Map & Dome Lights LED Upgrade, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.5 Multimedia System, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunshade, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAA66J3734267
Stock: L15443CG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport5,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,988$3,149 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Eyesight & Moonroof & Bsd/Rcta & Hk Audio Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Sport Fabric Upholstery Magnetite Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This exceptional 2019 Impreza Sport has passed the Subaru stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2019 Subaru Impreza. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GKAM68K3620075
Stock: K3620075
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 49,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995$4,423 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! All Wheel Drive and fuel economy up to 37 MPG featuring Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, and more . For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAB6XJ3700265
Stock: 700265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium11,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,990$2,891 Below Market
Dan Perkins Subaru - Milford / Connecticut
LIFETIME WARRANTY(see salesperson for details)!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!, PASSED - Multi Point Dealership Quality Assurance Inspection!, AWD, EYESIGHT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ALL WEATHER PACKAGE, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EyeSight & BSD/RCTA & SRF, EyeSight System, Heated front seats, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 6.5" Multimedia Plus System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering Responsive Fog Lights (SRF), Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crimson Red Pearl 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4D Hatchback AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHC 28/36 City/Highway MPG Certified. Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * SiriusXM 3-Month trial subscription, $500 Owner Loyalty coupon & 1 year trial subscription to STARLINK * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 152 Point Inspection Enjoy the benefits of a lifetime powertrain warranty on all pre-owned Acura, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota vehicles with less than 55,000 miles on the odometer that are 5 years old or newer. Speak with one of our customer friendly Sales professionals for more details. Warranty coverage like this can only be found at Dan Perkins Subaru of Milford! Visit us at www.danperkinssubaru.com, or call us at 866-979-1012!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD66K3747856
Stock: P25427
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium23,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,995$3,748 Below Market
Subaru of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, Subaru Certified, GREAT MILES 23,369! PRICE DROP FROM $21,500, PRICED TO MOVE $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EYESIGHT & BSD/RCTA & SRF EyeSight System, overhead console shower light, high grade combination meter w/color LCD display and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) w/individual wheel pressure display, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Steering Responsive Fog Lights (SRF), Blind Spot Detection (BSD). A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $21,500. CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection , Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Subaru of Spokane located at 423 W. 3rd Ave. in Spokane, Washington takes pride in our helpful staff and we will do everything to make your car buying experience the best you have ever had. We have helped many people from the communities of Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur D'Alene and Hayden get into the Subaru car of their dreams. Our Washington Subaru dealership features a wide selection of New 2015 Subaru models, Certified Pre-owned Subaru's and all makes and models of used cars, trucks and SUV's Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD62K3723473
Stock: K3723473SC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Impreza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza
- 5(68%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
Related Subaru Impreza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2016
- Used Acura ILX 2014
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2016
- Used Jeep Patriot 2013
- Used Nissan Titan 2014
- Used Volkswagen CC 2011
- Used BMW M2 2016
- Used Kia K900 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012
- Used Volvo V60 2017
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2012
- Used Acura ILX 2013
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2015
- Used Cadillac XT5 2014
- Used Audi S3 2018
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura ZDX
- Used FIAT 500e
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- Used Cadillac XLR
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used BMW ALPINA B7
- Used Volvo S40
- Used Cadillac STS
- Used Lexus LS 500h
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
Shop used models by city
- Used Subaru Impreza Manchester NH
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Athens GA
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Newport News VA
- Used Subaru Legacy Santa Monica CA
- Used Subaru Baja Silver Spring MD
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Birmingham AL
- Used Subaru Legacy Philadelphia PA
- Used Subaru Forester Nashua NH
- Used Subaru Impreza Tyler TX
- Used Subaru Forester Mobile AL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Subaru Outback 2016 Ashburn VA
- Used Subaru WRX 2014 Ontario CA
- Used Subaru BRZ 2015 Naperville IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2019 Genesis G90
- 2019 Express
- 2019 S90
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News