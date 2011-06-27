Used 2014 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forester SUV
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,097*
Total Cash Price
$13,530
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,699*
Total Cash Price
$13,801
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,233*
Total Cash Price
$18,536
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,437*
Total Cash Price
$19,077
2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,534*
Total Cash Price
$18,671
2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,301*
Total Cash Price
$14,071
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,641*
Total Cash Price
$19,619
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,097*
Total Cash Price
$13,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$688
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$3,653
|Maintenance
|$835
|$1,347
|$1,166
|$542
|$2,410
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$751
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$915
|Financing
|$728
|$585
|$433
|$271
|$98
|$2,115
|Depreciation
|$3,213
|$1,277
|$1,124
|$997
|$894
|$7,505
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,876
|$5,734
|$5,399
|$4,654
|$6,434
|$30,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,005
|Maintenance
|$1,144
|$1,845
|$1,597
|$743
|$3,302
|$8,631
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,254
|Financing
|$997
|$801
|$593
|$371
|$134
|$2,898
|Depreciation
|$4,402
|$1,749
|$1,540
|$1,366
|$1,225
|$10,282
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,790
|$7,856
|$7,397
|$6,376
|$8,815
|$41,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$5,151
|Maintenance
|$1,177
|$1,899
|$1,644
|$764
|$3,398
|$8,883
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,026
|$825
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,982
|Depreciation
|$4,530
|$1,801
|$1,585
|$1,406
|$1,261
|$10,582
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,105
|$8,085
|$7,613
|$6,562
|$9,072
|$42,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$5,041
|Maintenance
|$1,152
|$1,859
|$1,609
|$748
|$3,326
|$8,694
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,263
|Financing
|$1,005
|$807
|$598
|$374
|$135
|$2,919
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$1,762
|$1,551
|$1,376
|$1,234
|$10,357
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,869
|$7,913
|$7,451
|$6,423
|$8,879
|$41,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$3,799
|Maintenance
|$868
|$1,401
|$1,213
|$564
|$2,506
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$781
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$952
|Financing
|$757
|$608
|$450
|$282
|$102
|$2,200
|Depreciation
|$3,342
|$1,328
|$1,169
|$1,037
|$930
|$7,805
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,191
|$5,963
|$5,615
|$4,840
|$6,691
|$31,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,297
|Maintenance
|$1,211
|$1,953
|$1,691
|$786
|$3,495
|$9,135
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,327
|Financing
|$1,056
|$848
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,067
|Depreciation
|$4,659
|$1,852
|$1,630
|$1,446
|$1,296
|$10,882
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,420
|$8,314
|$7,829
|$6,748
|$9,329
|$43,641
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:not available
