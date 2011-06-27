Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,364
|$29,652
|$32,457
|Clean
|$27,021
|$29,275
|$32,036
|Average
|$26,335
|$28,520
|$31,194
|Rough
|$25,648
|$27,766
|$30,352
Estimated values
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,665
|$31,122
|$34,133
|Clean
|$28,306
|$30,726
|$33,690
|Average
|$27,587
|$29,934
|$32,805
|Rough
|$26,867
|$29,143
|$31,919