  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,014$31,469$34,485
Clean$28,491$30,895$33,842
Average$27,446$29,745$32,556
Rough$26,400$28,596$31,270
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,753$43,996$47,981
Clean$40,019$43,193$47,087
Average$38,550$41,586$45,298
Rough$37,082$39,979$43,509
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,309$41,513$45,449
Clean$37,619$40,755$44,602
Average$36,239$39,239$42,908
Rough$34,859$37,722$41,213
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,384$66,578$72,956
Clean$60,278$65,362$71,596
Average$58,067$62,930$68,876
Rough$55,855$60,498$66,156
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,812$35,496$38,791
Clean$32,221$34,847$38,068
Average$31,039$33,551$36,621
Rough$29,857$32,254$35,175
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,459$49,715$54,940
Clean$44,640$48,807$53,915
Average$43,002$46,991$51,867
Rough$41,364$45,175$49,819
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,469$61,802$67,125
Clean$56,434$60,673$65,874
Average$54,363$58,416$63,371
Rough$52,293$56,158$60,868
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,326$59,679$65,024
Clean$54,330$58,589$63,812
Average$52,336$56,409$61,387
Rough$50,343$54,229$58,963
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,960$30,449$33,506
Clean$27,456$29,893$32,881
Average$26,449$28,780$31,632
Rough$25,442$27,668$30,383
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,838$44,662$49,355
Clean$40,102$43,846$48,435
Average$38,631$42,215$46,595
Rough$37,160$40,583$44,755
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,227$59,206$65,319
Clean$53,250$58,125$64,101
Average$51,297$55,962$61,666
Rough$49,343$53,800$59,231
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,960$45,889$50,711
Clean$41,204$45,050$49,766
Average$39,693$43,374$47,875
Rough$38,181$41,698$45,985
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,807$33,481$36,765
Clean$30,252$32,870$36,079
Average$29,142$31,647$34,708
Rough$28,032$30,424$33,338
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,087$58,444$63,794
Clean$53,112$57,376$62,605
Average$51,164$55,241$60,227
Rough$49,215$53,106$57,848
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,662$61,103$66,555
Clean$55,641$59,987$65,314
Average$53,600$57,755$62,833
Rough$51,558$55,523$60,352
Sell my 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,893 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,893 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,456 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,893 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $25,442 to $33,506, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.