Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,014
|$31,469
|$34,485
|Clean
|$28,491
|$30,895
|$33,842
|Average
|$27,446
|$29,745
|$32,556
|Rough
|$26,400
|$28,596
|$31,270
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,753
|$43,996
|$47,981
|Clean
|$40,019
|$43,193
|$47,087
|Average
|$38,550
|$41,586
|$45,298
|Rough
|$37,082
|$39,979
|$43,509
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,309
|$41,513
|$45,449
|Clean
|$37,619
|$40,755
|$44,602
|Average
|$36,239
|$39,239
|$42,908
|Rough
|$34,859
|$37,722
|$41,213
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,384
|$66,578
|$72,956
|Clean
|$60,278
|$65,362
|$71,596
|Average
|$58,067
|$62,930
|$68,876
|Rough
|$55,855
|$60,498
|$66,156
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,812
|$35,496
|$38,791
|Clean
|$32,221
|$34,847
|$38,068
|Average
|$31,039
|$33,551
|$36,621
|Rough
|$29,857
|$32,254
|$35,175
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,459
|$49,715
|$54,940
|Clean
|$44,640
|$48,807
|$53,915
|Average
|$43,002
|$46,991
|$51,867
|Rough
|$41,364
|$45,175
|$49,819
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,469
|$61,802
|$67,125
|Clean
|$56,434
|$60,673
|$65,874
|Average
|$54,363
|$58,416
|$63,371
|Rough
|$52,293
|$56,158
|$60,868
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,326
|$59,679
|$65,024
|Clean
|$54,330
|$58,589
|$63,812
|Average
|$52,336
|$56,409
|$61,387
|Rough
|$50,343
|$54,229
|$58,963
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,960
|$30,449
|$33,506
|Clean
|$27,456
|$29,893
|$32,881
|Average
|$26,449
|$28,780
|$31,632
|Rough
|$25,442
|$27,668
|$30,383
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,838
|$44,662
|$49,355
|Clean
|$40,102
|$43,846
|$48,435
|Average
|$38,631
|$42,215
|$46,595
|Rough
|$37,160
|$40,583
|$44,755
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,227
|$59,206
|$65,319
|Clean
|$53,250
|$58,125
|$64,101
|Average
|$51,297
|$55,962
|$61,666
|Rough
|$49,343
|$53,800
|$59,231
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,960
|$45,889
|$50,711
|Clean
|$41,204
|$45,050
|$49,766
|Average
|$39,693
|$43,374
|$47,875
|Rough
|$38,181
|$41,698
|$45,985
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,807
|$33,481
|$36,765
|Clean
|$30,252
|$32,870
|$36,079
|Average
|$29,142
|$31,647
|$34,708
|Rough
|$28,032
|$30,424
|$33,338
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,087
|$58,444
|$63,794
|Clean
|$53,112
|$57,376
|$62,605
|Average
|$51,164
|$55,241
|$60,227
|Rough
|$49,215
|$53,106
|$57,848
Estimated values
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,662
|$61,103
|$66,555
|Clean
|$55,641
|$59,987
|$65,314
|Average
|$53,600
|$57,755
|$62,833
|Rough
|$51,558
|$55,523
|$60,352