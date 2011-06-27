Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,509
|$3,354
|$3,823
|Clean
|$2,234
|$2,995
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,278
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,560
|$1,780
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$1,704
|$1,822
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,522
|$1,628
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,157
|$1,238
|Rough
|$681
|$793
|$848
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,070
|$2,414
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,849
|$2,156
|Average
|$974
|$1,406
|$1,640
|Rough
|$656
|$963
|$1,124
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,202
|$3,799
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,860
|$3,393
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,175
|$2,581
|Rough
|$958
|$1,490
|$1,769
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,486
|$2,979
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,220
|$2,661
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,688
|$2,024
|Rough
|$719
|$1,156
|$1,387
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,746
|$3,290
|Clean
|$1,563
|$2,452
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,178
|$1,865
|$2,235
|Rough
|$794
|$1,277
|$1,532
Estimated values
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,354
|$3,894
|Clean
|$2,116
|$2,995
|$3,478
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,278
|$2,646
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,560
|$1,813