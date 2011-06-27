Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$4,693
|$6,202
|Clean
|$1,673
|$4,177
|$5,523
|Average
|$1,249
|$3,144
|$4,166
|Rough
|$826
|$2,112
|$2,808
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$4,105
|$5,478
|Clean
|$1,379
|$3,654
|$4,878
|Average
|$1,030
|$2,751
|$3,679
|Rough
|$681
|$1,848
|$2,480
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GTUs 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$4,207
|$5,613
|Clean
|$1,413
|$3,744
|$4,999
|Average
|$1,055
|$2,819
|$3,770
|Rough
|$697
|$1,894
|$2,541
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GTU 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$4,123
|$5,500
|Clean
|$1,385
|$3,670
|$4,898
|Average
|$1,034
|$2,763
|$3,694
|Rough
|$684
|$1,856
|$2,490
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GXL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$4,294
|$5,728
|Clean
|$1,442
|$3,822
|$5,101
|Average
|$1,077
|$2,877
|$3,847
|Rough
|$712
|$1,933
|$2,593
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 2+2 GXL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$4,458
|$5,892
|Clean
|$1,590
|$3,968
|$5,247
|Average
|$1,187
|$2,987
|$3,957
|Rough
|$785
|$2,007
|$2,667