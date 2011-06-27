  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-7
  4. Used 1990 Mazda RX-7
  5. Appraisal value

1990 Mazda RX-7 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,885$4,693$6,202
Clean$1,673$4,177$5,523
Average$1,249$3,144$4,166
Rough$826$2,112$2,808
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$4,105$5,478
Clean$1,379$3,654$4,878
Average$1,030$2,751$3,679
Rough$681$1,848$2,480
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GTUs 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$4,207$5,613
Clean$1,413$3,744$4,999
Average$1,055$2,819$3,770
Rough$697$1,894$2,541
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GTU 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$4,123$5,500
Clean$1,385$3,670$4,898
Average$1,034$2,763$3,694
Rough$684$1,856$2,490
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 GXL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$4,294$5,728
Clean$1,442$3,822$5,101
Average$1,077$2,877$3,847
Rough$712$1,933$2,593
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you
Estimated values
1990 Mazda RX-7 2+2 GXL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$4,458$5,892
Clean$1,590$3,968$5,247
Average$1,187$2,987$3,957
Rough$785$2,007$2,667
Sell my 1990 Mazda RX-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda RX-7 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1990 Mazda RX-7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1990 Mazda RX-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,670 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda RX-7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1990 Mazda RX-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,670 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1990 Mazda RX-7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1990 Mazda RX-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,670 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1990 Mazda RX-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1990 Mazda RX-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1990 Mazda RX-7 ranges from $684 to $5,500, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1990 Mazda RX-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.