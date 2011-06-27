Estimated values
1992 Mercury Capri 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,346
|$1,636
|Clean
|$715
|$1,192
|$1,450
|Average
|$526
|$884
|$1,076
|Rough
|$337
|$576
|$703
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Capri XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,391
|$1,672
|Clean
|$771
|$1,232
|$1,481
|Average
|$567
|$913
|$1,100
|Rough
|$363
|$595
|$718