Estimated values
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata STO 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$2,580
|$3,291
|Clean
|$1,114
|$2,284
|$2,916
|Average
|$819
|$1,694
|$2,165
|Rough
|$524
|$1,103
|$1,415
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,991
|$4,869
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,535
|$4,314
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,621
|$3,203
|Rough
|$986
|$1,707
|$2,093
Estimated values
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,332
|$4,086
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,951
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,188
|$2,688
|Rough
|$807
|$1,425
|$1,757