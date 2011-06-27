Used 2000 Subaru Forester Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love this car subi! , 11/11/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had this car for several years and I love it. It is the best car on snow, can tow a small trailer, and I get almost 30mpg! Sure it looks a little square, but I like the way it looks. It has been the perfect car for me and my dog to get to the mountains. Report Abuse

Overall Good car with recent issues faithin14eva , 05/02/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful My husband and I bought this car in 2009 and it had 108,000 miles on it. Last year we hit a slight hiccup when our O2 sensor went. The garages near us had a hard time figuring out what the issue was and we eventually went down to the actual dealership and as soon as we described the problem they knew the answer. It is now a year later and my husband went to replace the rotors and brakes and discovered that the calipers, and inner and outer tire rods were bad as well in the front and the caliper on the rear driver side was bad as well. Now we have fixed all of this for around 400 and yet the brake system is still not working properly. More attempts to come to fix it.

Love it! Garcia subaru , 10/17/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle! Fun to drive, pulls 2000 lbs, very reliable, was not too expensive, great in snow. Nearly 180000 on it with no major problems. Have done routine maintainance, replaced the brakes, starter and clutch once. Had one part needing replacement with the catalytic converter (cost 3-400 dollars), needed to replace the tape player (replaced it with a CD/tape player) and that was it. Still running great and I hope to keep it for another 100,000 miles. Get 20-30 mpg on freeway (at 60-70 mph) and 27-27 in town. I am planning to buy another in the future and am hoping they can improve the gas mileage by then. (They keep increasing the engine horsepower which I do not feel it needs.)

A robust little wagon Chris in IL , 12/10/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought the car as a dealer demo back in April of '00. Overall ownership experience has been great. Torquey motor with enough punch for around town driving, decent mileage and super reliability. AWD is great in inclement weather (once the sucky stock Bridgestones were replaced with Pirrelli Scorpions). Plain-Jane wrapper, but at least it doesn't look like an atheletic shoe (think RAV4).