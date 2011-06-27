2019 Subaru BRZ Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$25,795
Compare dealer price quotes
BRZ
allie henry, 04/30/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful
A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Unlike anything out there
Tom, 07/11/2019
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
The car feels very mechanical and analog. The handling is out of this world and if you keep the RPM right it’s fast enough. I am 6 foot 3 and Have enough room in it.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the BRZ
Related 2019 Subaru BRZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe