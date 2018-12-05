  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Subaru BRZ

What’s new

  • New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
  • Over-the-air updates added to the navigation system
  • Part of the first BRZ generation introduced in 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Balanced and forgiving handling makes for an easy and fun drive
  • Comfortable and supportive front seats
  • Better tech than what's offered by its Toyota twin
  • Tepid acceleration with no engine upgrade offered
  • Significant engine noise and freeway noise
Which BRZ does Edmunds recommend?

For those looking for the most features, the Limited trim is the one to get. It's replete with creature comforts and offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are entirely absent from the BRZ's twin, the Toyota 86. We also recommend the Limited's Performance package for buyers who seek better stopping power and more grip. No matter which version suits your fancy, we recommend getting the manual gearbox.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

When it was introduced in 2013, the Subaru BRZ was like a cool, refreshing drink of water in an arid wasteland. At the time, there were few sporting vehicles that weighed less than 3,000 pounds and drove their rear wheels. The BRZ's compact size, sharp dynamics and low price of entry were a revelation.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. The main target of criticism was its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine's characteristics in everyday driving. It was coarse-sounding and exhibited a dearth of torque right smack-dab in the middle of the rev range.

The 2019 Subaru BRZ is much the same car, despite running changes over the years. A significant engine overhaul in 2017 resulted in an almost unnoticeable uptick in power and remarkably similar power delivery to the previous engine. There have also been a few minor tweaks to the suspension tuning along the way but nothing that fundamentally alters the plot.

There are some great alternatives if you want more power, such as the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Veloster. Nevertheless, the BRZ remains what it has always been: a rewarding, lightweight and affordable sport coupe. We're just waiting for the turbo.

What's it like to live with?

Get to know even more about the Subaru BRZ! Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2013 Limited. We know it is fun and relatively affordable. How comfortable was the ride? How was the fuel economy? Was the cargo room big enough for everyday use? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 BRZ differs slightly from the 2013 model we tested — the manual-transmission version gained more power in 2017 — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

2019 Subaru BRZ models

The 2019 Subaru BRZ is a two-door sport coupe available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and the limited-production Series.Gray. All of them come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. With the standard six-speed manual, the engine produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Those figures dip to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft with the optional six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the BRZ Premium includes 17-inch wheels, summer performance tires, LED headlights, a trunk spoiler, heated mirrors, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a folding rear seatback, a 6.2-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a variety of smartphone-streaming audio apps, dual USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack, a CD player and satellite radio.

Stepping up to the BRZ Limited adds LED foglights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-suede upholstery with outer seat portions in black leather, heated front seats, an enhanced trip computer display, and a 7-inch touchscreen that brings with it integrated TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Only the Limited can be fitted with the optional automatic transmission. Its optional Performance package adds Sachs performance dampers, Brembo high-performance brakes and gray-painted alloy wheels.

The limited-edition Series.Gray trim comes with unique wheels, cabin trim and badges, a frameless rearview mirror, and the Performance package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru BRZ (2.0L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current BRZ has received some revisions, including a revised infotainment system in 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BRZ, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology5.5

Driving

8.0
When it comes to feel, precision and handling, the BRZ is near the top of the class. It's an absolute blast to drive this car around turns. But the BRZ's weakest link is the engine. Its performance and thrashy sound are disappointing and knock the score down a notch.

Acceleration

6.0
The manual-equipped BRZ is tricky to launch aggressively because of its quick clutch engagement. Our best run yielded a 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds, which is underwhelming for a sport coupe. The engine suffers from a lack of midrange torque, too, which makes for sluggish roll-on highway passes and the like.

Braking

7.5
Initial impressions are very good, with a firm but easy-to-modulate pedal feel around town. And there's fairly impressive stopping power and grip from the relatively humble tires. But during aggressive driving, the pedal becomes harder to modulate.

Steering

9.0
As it should be for a car like this, steering is very direct and nearly telepathic. The steering's quick nature rewards smooth driving and minimal inputs.

Handling

8.5
The BRZ is wonderfully playful, and it's refreshing to drive a car that doesn't demand triple-digit speeds to return triple-digit heart rates. It's rear-wheel-drive, though, and can get darty if you're too reactive or lose focus. Managing rear-end grip is the key.

Drivability

7.0
The shifter requires some effort in order to change gears, but throws are short and shift gates are well-defined. It's down to the flat-four engine here. It's responsive below 3,000 rpm but falls flat on its face when you need it most. Longer highway grades can't be pulled in sixth gear.

Comfort

7.5
There's nothing to complain about if performance and sheer driving pleasure are what you're all about. To the more casual driver, though, the Subaru might seem a little noisy, rough riding and confining.

Seat comfort

7.5
Other than the upper part of the seats looking like wetsuits (Katzkin, anyone?), they offer great lateral torso support. But leg support is lacking, and your back will get hot very quickly because these seats do not breathe well.

Ride comfort

7.5
It doesn't crash over bumps, but you'll feel every little imperfection. Overall, the BRZ's suspension does a good job of maintaining body control, but it might be too stiff for those who aren't committed to putting exciting handling over a comfortable ride.

Noise & vibration

6.0
These tires bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Sound deadening is kept to a minimum, so the BRZ is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the enthusiast, but passengers might disagree. The engine can sound thrashy at high rpm, too.

Climate control

7.5
With a small cabin and big vents, this dual-zone system works well enough to cool things down quickly. The controls seem needlessly ornate, don't match the rest of the cabin, and can be blocked by the shifter when in the odd-numbered gears.

Interior

7.5
The Subaru isn't going to win any interior design awards. But with plenty of space, good visibility and most every control at your fingertips, the BRZ is a comfortable companion through spirited driving.

Ease of use

6.0
Subaru has packed a lot of redundancy into this small space. The control layout is cluttered, though. And while it's not unusable, you can get confused over which interface you're supposed to use.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
As expected, the BRZ sits low to the ground. But a wide door opening and unobtrusive seat cushion help make it relatively easy to get in. Rear-seat access is nearly a joke; it's a tiny step-through. And the front seats do not return to the way you had them configured after sliding them forward.

Driving position

8.5
For as low as you sit, the preferred driving position is surprisingly upright. It does take a bit of getting used to, but the seat adjustments and distance from the seat to the wheel and pedals should be agreeable to most drivers.

Roominess

7.5
There's ample room for the front passengers. Nothing with feelings can sit in the back. But for this class of car, rear-seat space isn't typically a priority.

Visibility

8.0
With a tall, wide windshield and a low hood, forward visibility is pretty good. The view out the back is a little compromised, but the rear-quarter windows do help when changing lanes. A fairly high-resolution backup camera aids in the tightest of quarters, but we wish the displayed images were larger.

Quality

7.5
With such a firm ride and a rigid chassis, it'll be interesting to see how the BRZ holds up over time, but we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles in our test car. The hollow-sounding doors are reminders of the car's light weight, but nothing feels on the cheap side.

Utility

7.5
A small coupe like the BRZ certainly has its storage space disadvantages, but with folding rear seats and a real-world usable trunk the BRZ shouldn't be reserved to weekend duty.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small, hard plastic door pockets and a center console tray with removable cupholders are about all you get in the BRZ. It's not great, but at least the items stored are truly out of your way while driving vigorously.

Cargo space

8.0
While the trunk opening isn't particularly generous, it can hold a decent amount of smaller-size items. With the back seat folded, the BRZ will swallow a set of tires. The narrowing of the trunk into the back seat can make it difficult to slide wider items through.

Technology

5.5
The BRZ's technology is dated. Even though it's new for Subaru, the touchscreen's mismatched appearances, lack of features and cluttered operation leave you wishing you could buy a BRZ without any of it at all.

Driver aids

7.5
The BRZ lacks most of today's advanced driver safety aids. The stability control system works well and can be adjusted to allow the driver to have a little more tail-out fun. The advanced driver will still prefer to defeat the system entirely, which can be done easily.

Voice control

6.5
Voice recognition is commendable, never missing a word, but the voice that speaks back is unnatural and dated. The system is a bit slow to access music and playlists, and even with the clumsy manual interface, it's simply faster to do it yourself.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru BRZ.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, BRZ
allie henry,
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

A great, speck of a sports car. Definitely not for a big person, but for the right size this car is wonderful. It handles great on corners and accelorates great from a roll. The interior is sleek with stylish accents. The back seat is small but would get someone from A to B if needed. I wouldn't recommend this to a family, but for a single person or a couple it could be the perfect fit. 😊

5 out of 5 stars, Unlike anything out there
Tom,
Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The car feels very mechanical and analog. The handling is out of this world and if you keep the RPM right it’s fast enough. I am 6 foot 3 and Have enough room in it.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

See all 2019 Subaru BRZ features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite BRZ safety features:

Side Curtain Airbags
Automatically deploy when the car has been struck from the side. Cover the windows of both rows and protect occupants' heads.
Vehicle Stability Control
Uses the brakes and reduces power to prevent accidents. A Track mode reins in this intervention to allow some sliding.
Brake Assist
Automatically applies full braking force when the car detects the driver is initiating a panic strop.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover7.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Subaru BRZ vs. the competition

Subaru BRZ vs. Toyota 86

Choosing between the BRZ and the Toyota 86 won't be easy. They're essentially identical cars with different badges and modest differences in equipment and suspension tuning. Subaru takes a lead in this face-off because you can get the BRZ with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They're unavailable on the 86.

Subaru BRZ vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Miata is even more engaging to drive than the BRZ. It's lighter, sharper and more communicative, and it has a nicer cabin and, oh, the top goes down. But it is significantly more cramped than the BRZ and has a smaller trunk and no back seat. Some people won't like that the Miata doesn't come as a true coupe, although there's a version that's equipped with a retractable hardtop.

Subaru BRZ vs. Ford Mustang

A much larger car than the BRZ, the Mustang nevertheless is a formidable competitor. It's no longer a coarse-riding muscle car with a crude cabin. It's more refined and more capable than the BRZ, though the big American coupe isn't quite as communicative. Still, the modern Mustang is a car that commands respect.

FAQ

Is the Subaru BRZ a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 BRZ both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Subaru BRZ fuel economy, so it's important to know that the BRZ gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the BRZ has 6.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru BRZ. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Subaru BRZ?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru BRZ:

  • New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
  • Over-the-air updates added to the navigation system
  • Part of the first BRZ generation introduced in 2013
Is the Subaru BRZ reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru BRZ is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the BRZ. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the BRZ's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Subaru BRZ a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Subaru BRZ is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 BRZ and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 BRZ is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru BRZ?

The least-expensive 2019 Subaru BRZ is the 2019 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,795.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $28,645
  • Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,745
  • Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,795
  • Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,140
What are the different models of Subaru BRZ?

If you're interested in the Subaru BRZ, the next question is, which BRZ model is right for you? BRZ variants include Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Series.Gray 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of BRZ models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

