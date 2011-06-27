Used 2013 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best car ever! mcnasty101 , 12/19/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Ok, so i've owned 4 cars in my life and probably test driven hundreds....why? because i love cars, and not just the awesome sports that "everybody" loves...but i love all cars. I recently bought a 2013 Scion tC...and let me tell ya this car is amazing to look at and to drive. I've had te 2010 Scion tC before i moved into this one....and i could'nt help but wonder that they could've made it better than what it was. It was pretty to look at and the after market parts for it were cheep and made it look and run better. But it is nothing like the 2013....the tC i have now is just so awesome, it hugs the corners, handles very well in the snow and its a game changer in the car industry. Report Abuse

Commuter Alternative calcarnut , 09/02/2013 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I finally decided to get economical and go with a commuter. Since my wife and I ride together to work and the kids are grown, we decided on a coupe. Choices were the TC, Honda Civic and Hyundai Veloster. The Civic was comparable in gas mileage but was $3K higher. The Veloster was better in gas mileage by 5 miles/gal and was comparable in price for the base. But the TC had much more power due to its 2.5L 4-cyl. The front passenger seat has so much room it leaves ample space for a rear passenger up to 6' (my wife is 5'6"). In my opinion, it also looked better than the Civic and the Veloster. Our avg. mileage in the city and highway has been 28 mpg. UPDATE: After 2 1/2 years of owning the car, the materials proved to be inferior. The front shroud of the engine bay came loose and rattled and chattered. The dealer was never able to fix. I ended up using 6 self tapping screws. The water pump went out at 30K but can still smell antifreeze to this day. Dealer says it is residual from the leak but still smell after engine cleaning. Interior plastics have scuff marks everywhere and wont come off, even with Wipe New. The condensation reservoir for the ac gets clogged every few months and leaked into the passenger front carpet. The drain hose must be disconnected and cleaned every few months. Dealer says this is normal. Traded the car for a Silverado pichup last month since gas is cheaper now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Great Little Car- but not Cadillac joplinjeep , 02/21/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great little car. I have had it six months and have driven on 1200 mile trip, around town and 50 mile trip twice a week. The interior is about what you would expect for the money, no complaint. Plenty of power on the interstate and around town, fun to drive. Not as much fun as Mazda 3 speed but much cheaper price. Great backseat room, nice radio (little hard to learn how to use it at first.) Comfortable. I did drive it on the worst road I have driven on in 50 years and thought it would break, but it didn't. No car would have done well on that road. Well worth the money. I have never checked miles/gal but it seems to be pretty good. No complaints there, or I would have checked it.