Estimated values
2006 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$3,268
|$3,947
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,967
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,499
|$2,364
|$2,831
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,762
|$2,087
Estimated values
2006 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,563
|$4,324
|Clean
|$2,022
|$3,234
|$3,917
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,578
|$3,102
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,922
|$2,287