  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2002 Saturn VUE
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 VUE
5(46%)4(26%)3(13%)2(11%)1(4%)
4.0
142 reviews
Write a review
See all VUES for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,397 - $2,780
Used VUE for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...29

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dead Soldier

boyinblue, 03/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

Bought a Saturn 2002 VUE (V6) with about 100K on it for under $10K from a local dealership. The original owner put every bell and whistle on it. No issues for the first 2 years and then the parade of issues started. I understand the SUV had 100K on it but what started happening should not necessarily be expected The engine is horrible. It is my understanding that Saturn opted for a SAAB motor. I believe they has those engines until 2005. Nothing but issues. Leaking oil, burning oil, had gaskets replaced. Recently the 6th cylinder quit. We have sunk about $3500 to keep this car on the road. We should have dumped it within the first 3 years after purchase.

Report Abuse

Love It!!!!

Kelley, 01/14/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I LOVE My Saturn! It has been very dependable & handles excellent! Other than Oil Changes, I had to replace the crank position sensor which was about $85 (A very popular problem in these vehicles) and Im about to change the sway bar links here pretty soon. (also another common problem in VUEs) I take great care of my VUE. Oil Changed every 3,000 with Mobil 5,000, Wax's, Mid-Grade Gas, I get about 24MPG, I love it and expect it to last another 75,000 or more!

Report Abuse

Worst Vehicle Ever Owned

TL in Wichita, 11/17/2007
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The only good thing about this car is the looks. Performance is good when it works. From the beginning, this vehicle has been in the shop for numerous maintenance issues from suspension, to leaking antifreeze, and many other problems. This car is so poorly built that as soon as it was paid off, I took it the following day and dumped it. Maintenance costs are very high. Was quoted $400.00 to replace a faulty thermostat because much of the engine would have be be broken down to get to it. Same with changing the spark plugs. I will never purchase another Saturn again. To think I traded a low mileage Camry for this piece of junk! I guess we all make foolish mistakes. I now own a Toyota again!!!

Report Abuse

2002 Saturn (after 10 months)

DWoodmanJr, 11/01/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchasing this SUV has been one of the best decisions I've made in a while. You can't beat the value, and I get compliments all the time on the looks. The only option I didn't get was the side window airbags, and I still spent under $26,000. The V6 has plenty of power, and you barely notice the shifting of the Automatic Transmission.

Report Abuse

Will hit 200K Next month

uppity, 01/02/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This has been a wonderful car. I've kept it well maintained so repairs have been minimal. Only things needing repair have been something related to the front end and a sensor of some kind. Repairs were so long ago I don't really remember. Have replaced brakes, battery and tires but I consider those part of maintenance. Still on the original exhaust system and clutch. Only redid the brakes once. I.can only hope my next car is this reliable.

Report Abuse
12345...29
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all VUES for sale

Related Used 2002 Saturn VUE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles