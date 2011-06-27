Estimated values
2005 Saturn Relay 2 Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,476
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,312
|$2,606
|Average
|$1,532
|$1,984
|$2,228
|Rough
|$1,280
|$1,656
|$1,850
Estimated values
2005 Saturn Relay 3 Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,049
|$2,639
|$2,970
|Clean
|$1,914
|$2,464
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,114
|$2,368
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,765
|$1,967
Estimated values
2005 Saturn Relay 3 AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$2,788
|$3,131
|Clean
|$2,035
|$2,603
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,747
|$2,234
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,460
|$1,865
|$2,073