Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Consumer Reviews
A perfect, tasteful, delightful car.
I honestly have no complaints about this car. It is powerful, fuel efficient, stylish, tasteful, sporty, and elegant. When you have a car as well-rounded as this, people often dig around for any little excuse to put her down. For instance, I see people bashing the interior or claiming that the handling isn't good enough. That's a load. This car's interior is fantastic. It is practical, minimal, and elegant in true Swedish style. Saab was an uncompromising company with high standards and a progressive attitude. They simply didn't fit the mold of consumer sameness and that may have been their downfall. They made safe, fast cars with idiosyncratic personalities. They will be missed.
TheThinking Person's Car
Great looking, handles super, good gas mileage, lots of cargo space, logical interior layout! The double-section rear area is great for my grocery bags. "Air Bag" plaques seem to be everywhere. The rear door was well thought out. It is light-weight, easy to open, arches back at the top so I don't bang my head. I'm 6'1" and I rejected several others due to a lack of head/shoulder room. The SportCombi has plenty. How about that cooled glove box? Neat! It is a reasonable and rational choice for my lifestyle and I am very glad I selected this car. It looks as good parked at the library as the sports stadium. This is the right automobile for my lifestyle.
Underestimated
Bought this car with 22K miles and now have just over 100K. Overall the car provided great value for the money spent, under 20K. Over the span of 6 years, had to replace 1 crank shift sensor 300$, 1 power window 300$, and a brake line 200$; rotors with brakes with run 500$ for a pair. One dealership tried to con me out of a radiator for another 1K, so careful where you take it. But if you can find a reliable place that does good maintenance work, you are in for a pleasant daily commute.
Pleasantly Surprised
Purchased a 2007 9-3 SportCombi 60th anniversary addition in Dec 09 w/34K mi now have 67k. Issues: two head lamps replaced for $25. Things to be aware of: Oil changes - 2.0t takes (6) quarts of synthetic oil only, so $100 every 6.5K miles will add up and it only takes premium gas. Gas mileage - City 21, Highway 27 = average around 23. Full tune up at 60K = $700 (dealer $1k).
My first SaabI'm in love!
To make the story short, I'm in love with this car. Everything about it is so pleasing. It's distinctively beautiful inside and out, with a very attractive interior and style that I find far superior to the German cars. The handling is exceptional for so heavy a car, and the ride is very pleasantevidence of a supple suspension setup. The more I drive it, the more I respect the work of Saab engineers and designers. Even the colors of my car, silver with parchment leather, are stunning: people comment so favorably. I feel so happy to drive this Saab!
