Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,109
|$51,323
|$52,835
|Clean
|$49,428
|$50,631
|$52,120
|Average
|$48,066
|$49,247
|$50,692
|Rough
|$46,704
|$47,863
|$49,263
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,141
|$51,658
|$53,541
|Clean
|$49,459
|$50,961
|$52,817
|Average
|$48,097
|$49,568
|$51,369
|Rough
|$46,734
|$48,175
|$49,922
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,539
|$58,866
|$60,519
|Clean
|$56,757
|$58,072
|$59,701
|Average
|$55,193
|$56,485
|$58,064
|Rough
|$53,629
|$54,898
|$56,428
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,707
|$50,162
|$51,968
|Clean
|$48,045
|$49,486
|$51,266
|Average
|$46,722
|$48,133
|$49,861
|Rough
|$45,398
|$46,781
|$48,455
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,472
|$45,063
|$47,033
|Clean
|$42,881
|$44,456
|$46,397
|Average
|$41,700
|$43,240
|$45,125
|Rough
|$40,518
|$42,025
|$43,854
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,038
|$61,291
|$62,854
|Clean
|$59,222
|$60,464
|$62,004
|Average
|$57,590
|$58,811
|$60,304
|Rough
|$55,959
|$57,159
|$58,605
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,653
|$49,223
|$51,169
|Clean
|$47,005
|$48,559
|$50,477
|Average
|$45,710
|$47,232
|$49,093
|Rough
|$44,415
|$45,904
|$47,710