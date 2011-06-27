Used 2005 Saab 9-2X for Sale

  • $5,950

    2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i

    74,015 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina

    MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF4GG616X6H050049
    Stock: 307619848
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,900

    2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i

    148,311 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Westland - Westland / Michigan

    Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Black 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i 2.5L 4-Cylinder 173 hp. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF4GG61696H050012
    Stock: TW01370A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • Price Drop
    $6,427

    2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i

    51,272 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auburn Volkswagen - Auburn / Washington

    CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder 173 hp Cold Weather Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Leather Door Inserts, Leather Handbrake Boot, Leather Package, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Wiper De-Icer.Recent Arrival!Price listed using best possible scenario of incentives from Volkswagen of America and Volkswagen Credit Inc. Financing may affect final price. $150 negotiable dealer documentation fee may be added at the time of sale. Please call us today at 833-634-2097!! As Is

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF4GG61646H051570
    Stock: K11073A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2020

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
