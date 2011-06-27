Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,426
|$7,248
|$8,510
|Clean
|$5,057
|$6,754
|$7,903
|Average
|$4,321
|$5,766
|$6,690
|Rough
|$3,585
|$4,778
|$5,476
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,650
|$7,560
|$8,884
|Clean
|$5,267
|$7,045
|$8,250
|Average
|$4,500
|$6,014
|$6,983
|Rough
|$3,733
|$4,983
|$5,716
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,624
|$5,729
|$6,510
|Clean
|$4,310
|$5,338
|$6,045
|Average
|$3,683
|$4,557
|$5,117
|Rough
|$3,055
|$3,776
|$4,189
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,909
|$6,674
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,576
|$6,219
|$7,330
|Average
|$3,910
|$5,309
|$6,204
|Rough
|$3,243
|$4,399
|$5,079
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,187
|$6,977
|$8,215
|Clean
|$4,835
|$6,501
|$7,629
|Average
|$4,131
|$5,550
|$6,458
|Rough
|$3,427
|$4,599
|$5,286
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,555
|$6,167
|$7,281
|Clean
|$4,246
|$5,746
|$6,762
|Average
|$3,628
|$4,906
|$5,724
|Rough
|$3,010
|$4,065
|$4,685
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,868
|$6,580
|$7,763
|Clean
|$4,538
|$6,132
|$7,210
|Average
|$3,877
|$5,234
|$6,103
|Rough
|$3,217
|$4,337
|$4,995
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,088
|$7,870
|$9,112
|Clean
|$5,675
|$7,333
|$8,462
|Average
|$4,849
|$6,260
|$7,163
|Rough
|$4,022
|$5,187
|$5,863
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,142
|$5,850
|$7,022
|Clean
|$3,861
|$5,451
|$6,522
|Average
|$3,299
|$4,654
|$5,520
|Rough
|$2,737
|$3,856
|$4,519
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$7,034
|$8,267
|Clean
|$4,896
|$6,554
|$7,678
|Average
|$4,183
|$5,595
|$6,499
|Rough
|$3,470
|$4,636
|$5,320
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,157
|$7,750
|$8,871
|Clean
|$5,739
|$7,222
|$8,239
|Average
|$4,904
|$6,165
|$6,973
|Rough
|$4,068
|$5,109
|$5,708
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,896
|$6,980
|$8,408
|Clean
|$4,564
|$6,504
|$7,809
|Average
|$3,899
|$5,552
|$6,609
|Rough
|$3,235
|$4,601
|$5,410
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,731
|$6,409
|$7,568
|Clean
|$4,410
|$5,972
|$7,028
|Average
|$3,768
|$5,098
|$5,949
|Rough
|$3,126
|$4,224
|$4,870
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,303
|$7,438
|Clean
|$4,347
|$5,873
|$6,907
|Average
|$3,714
|$5,014
|$5,847
|Rough
|$3,081
|$4,155
|$4,786
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,320
|$5,893
|$6,978
|Clean
|$4,027
|$5,491
|$6,481
|Average
|$3,441
|$4,688
|$5,485
|Rough
|$2,854
|$3,884
|$4,490
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,137
|$7,062
|$8,389
|Clean
|$4,789
|$6,581
|$7,791
|Average
|$4,091
|$5,618
|$6,594
|Rough
|$3,394
|$4,655
|$5,398