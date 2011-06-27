  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,426$7,248$8,510
Clean$5,057$6,754$7,903
Average$4,321$5,766$6,690
Rough$3,585$4,778$5,476
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,650$7,560$8,884
Clean$5,267$7,045$8,250
Average$4,500$6,014$6,983
Rough$3,733$4,983$5,716
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,624$5,729$6,510
Clean$4,310$5,338$6,045
Average$3,683$4,557$5,117
Rough$3,055$3,776$4,189
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,909$6,674$7,893
Clean$4,576$6,219$7,330
Average$3,910$5,309$6,204
Rough$3,243$4,399$5,079
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,187$6,977$8,215
Clean$4,835$6,501$7,629
Average$4,131$5,550$6,458
Rough$3,427$4,599$5,286
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,555$6,167$7,281
Clean$4,246$5,746$6,762
Average$3,628$4,906$5,724
Rough$3,010$4,065$4,685
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,868$6,580$7,763
Clean$4,538$6,132$7,210
Average$3,877$5,234$6,103
Rough$3,217$4,337$4,995
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,088$7,870$9,112
Clean$5,675$7,333$8,462
Average$4,849$6,260$7,163
Rough$4,022$5,187$5,863
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,142$5,850$7,022
Clean$3,861$5,451$6,522
Average$3,299$4,654$5,520
Rough$2,737$3,856$4,519
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$7,034$8,267
Clean$4,896$6,554$7,678
Average$4,183$5,595$6,499
Rough$3,470$4,636$5,320
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,157$7,750$8,871
Clean$5,739$7,222$8,239
Average$4,904$6,165$6,973
Rough$4,068$5,109$5,708
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,896$6,980$8,408
Clean$4,564$6,504$7,809
Average$3,899$5,552$6,609
Rough$3,235$4,601$5,410
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,731$6,409$7,568
Clean$4,410$5,972$7,028
Average$3,768$5,098$5,949
Rough$3,126$4,224$4,870
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,663$6,303$7,438
Clean$4,347$5,873$6,907
Average$3,714$5,014$5,847
Rough$3,081$4,155$4,786
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,320$5,893$6,978
Clean$4,027$5,491$6,481
Average$3,441$4,688$5,485
Rough$2,854$3,884$4,490
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,137$7,062$8,389
Clean$4,789$6,581$7,791
Average$4,091$5,618$6,594
Rough$3,394$4,655$5,398
Sell my 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,027 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,491 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Genesis Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,027 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,491 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,027 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,491 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe ranges from $2,854 to $6,978, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.