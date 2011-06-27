Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,886
|$27,637
|$29,774
|Clean
|$25,427
|$27,143
|$29,238
|Average
|$24,509
|$26,155
|$28,166
|Rough
|$23,591
|$25,167
|$27,094
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,023
|$32,728
|$34,808
|Clean
|$30,473
|$32,143
|$34,181
|Average
|$29,373
|$30,972
|$32,928
|Rough
|$28,272
|$29,802
|$31,675
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,219
|$31,999
|$34,174
|Clean
|$29,683
|$31,427
|$33,559
|Average
|$28,611
|$30,283
|$32,329
|Rough
|$27,539
|$29,139
|$31,098
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,831
|$30,546
|$32,640
|Clean
|$28,320
|$30,000
|$32,053
|Average
|$27,297
|$28,908
|$30,878
|Rough
|$26,274
|$27,816
|$29,703
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,196
|$33,927
|$36,041
|Clean
|$31,625
|$33,321
|$35,392
|Average
|$30,483
|$32,108
|$34,095
|Rough
|$29,341
|$30,895
|$32,797
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,268
|$29,053
|$31,233
|Clean
|$26,784
|$28,534
|$30,671
|Average
|$25,817
|$27,495
|$29,547
|Rough
|$24,850
|$26,457
|$28,423
Estimated values
2019 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,816
|$36,633
|$38,851
|Clean
|$34,199
|$35,978
|$38,152
|Average
|$32,964
|$34,669
|$36,753
|Rough
|$31,728
|$33,359
|$35,354