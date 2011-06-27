  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1995 GMC Sonoma
  5. Appraisal value

1995 GMC Sonoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$542$1,070$1,352
Clean$485$956$1,209
Average$369$729$923
Rough$254$503$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$452$1,038$1,352
Clean$404$928$1,209
Average$308$708$923
Rough$212$488$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$489$1,050$1,352
Clean$437$939$1,209
Average$333$716$923
Rough$229$494$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$743$1,306$1,607
Clean$664$1,167$1,437
Average$506$890$1,097
Rough$348$614$758
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$726$1,276$1,571
Clean$649$1,141$1,405
Average$495$870$1,073
Rough$340$600$741
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$619$1,096$1,352
Clean$553$979$1,209
Average$422$747$923
Rough$290$515$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$817$1,378$1,679
Clean$730$1,232$1,502
Average$556$939$1,147
Rough$383$647$792
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$563$1,076$1,352
Clean$503$962$1,209
Average$383$734$923
Rough$264$506$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$543$1,070$1,352
Clean$486$956$1,209
Average$370$730$923
Rough$255$503$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$696$1,194$1,462
Clean$622$1,067$1,307
Average$474$814$998
Rough$326$561$689
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$861$1,237$1,438
Clean$769$1,106$1,286
Average$586$843$982
Rough$403$581$678
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$507$1,057$1,352
Clean$453$945$1,209
Average$346$721$923
Rough$238$497$637
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$765$1,260$1,526
Clean$683$1,127$1,364
Average$521$860$1,042
Rough$358$592$719
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$682$1,249$1,553
Clean$610$1,117$1,389
Average$465$852$1,060
Rough$320$587$732
Sell my 1995 GMC Sonoma with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sonoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $928 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $928 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $404 for one in "Clean" condition and about $928 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 GMC Sonoma ranges from $212 to $1,352, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.