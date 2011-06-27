Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,070
|$1,352
|Clean
|$485
|$956
|$1,209
|Average
|$369
|$729
|$923
|Rough
|$254
|$503
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$452
|$1,038
|$1,352
|Clean
|$404
|$928
|$1,209
|Average
|$308
|$708
|$923
|Rough
|$212
|$488
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,050
|$1,352
|Clean
|$437
|$939
|$1,209
|Average
|$333
|$716
|$923
|Rough
|$229
|$494
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$743
|$1,306
|$1,607
|Clean
|$664
|$1,167
|$1,437
|Average
|$506
|$890
|$1,097
|Rough
|$348
|$614
|$758
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$726
|$1,276
|$1,571
|Clean
|$649
|$1,141
|$1,405
|Average
|$495
|$870
|$1,073
|Rough
|$340
|$600
|$741
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,096
|$1,352
|Clean
|$553
|$979
|$1,209
|Average
|$422
|$747
|$923
|Rough
|$290
|$515
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$817
|$1,378
|$1,679
|Clean
|$730
|$1,232
|$1,502
|Average
|$556
|$939
|$1,147
|Rough
|$383
|$647
|$792
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,076
|$1,352
|Clean
|$503
|$962
|$1,209
|Average
|$383
|$734
|$923
|Rough
|$264
|$506
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,070
|$1,352
|Clean
|$486
|$956
|$1,209
|Average
|$370
|$730
|$923
|Rough
|$255
|$503
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,194
|$1,462
|Clean
|$622
|$1,067
|$1,307
|Average
|$474
|$814
|$998
|Rough
|$326
|$561
|$689
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$861
|$1,237
|$1,438
|Clean
|$769
|$1,106
|$1,286
|Average
|$586
|$843
|$982
|Rough
|$403
|$581
|$678
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$507
|$1,057
|$1,352
|Clean
|$453
|$945
|$1,209
|Average
|$346
|$721
|$923
|Rough
|$238
|$497
|$637
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,260
|$1,526
|Clean
|$683
|$1,127
|$1,364
|Average
|$521
|$860
|$1,042
|Rough
|$358
|$592
|$719
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sonoma SLS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,249
|$1,553
|Clean
|$610
|$1,117
|$1,389
|Average
|$465
|$852
|$1,060
|Rough
|$320
|$587
|$732