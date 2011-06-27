Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,009
|$30,061
|$31,270
|Clean
|$28,311
|$29,338
|$30,511
|Average
|$26,916
|$27,892
|$28,993
|Rough
|$25,521
|$26,446
|$27,475
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,076
|$31,080
|$34,492
|Clean
|$27,401
|$30,333
|$33,655
|Average
|$26,051
|$28,838
|$31,981
|Rough
|$24,701
|$27,343
|$30,306
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,199
|$31,215
|$34,643
|Clean
|$27,521
|$30,465
|$33,802
|Average
|$26,165
|$28,963
|$32,120
|Rough
|$24,809
|$27,461
|$30,439
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,482
|$50,115
|$53,123
|Clean
|$46,341
|$48,910
|$51,833
|Average
|$44,057
|$46,499
|$49,255
|Rough
|$41,774
|$44,088
|$46,676
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,340
|$30,265
|$33,589
|Clean
|$26,683
|$29,537
|$32,773
|Average
|$25,368
|$28,081
|$31,143
|Rough
|$24,053
|$26,626
|$29,512
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,443
|$35,914
|$39,856
|Clean
|$31,663
|$35,050
|$38,889
|Average
|$30,103
|$33,322
|$36,954
|Rough
|$28,543
|$31,595
|$35,019
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,172
|$33,400
|$37,066
|Clean
|$29,447
|$32,596
|$36,167
|Average
|$27,996
|$30,990
|$34,367
|Rough
|$26,545
|$29,383
|$32,568
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,335
|$33,580
|$37,267
|Clean
|$29,605
|$32,772
|$36,362
|Average
|$28,147
|$31,157
|$34,553
|Rough
|$26,688
|$29,542
|$32,744
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,143
|$33,976
|$36,069
|Clean
|$31,370
|$33,159
|$35,194
|Average
|$29,824
|$31,524
|$33,443
|Rough
|$28,279
|$29,890
|$31,692
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,549
|$34,924
|$38,758
|Clean
|$30,790
|$34,084
|$37,817
|Average
|$29,273
|$32,404
|$35,936
|Rough
|$27,756
|$30,724
|$34,054
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,076
|$31,080
|$34,492
|Clean
|$27,401
|$30,333
|$33,655
|Average
|$26,051
|$28,838
|$31,981
|Rough
|$24,701
|$27,343
|$30,306
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,454
|$44,204
|$46,209
|Clean
|$41,434
|$43,141
|$45,087
|Average
|$39,392
|$41,014
|$42,844
|Rough
|$37,350
|$38,888
|$40,601
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,635
|$50,233
|$53,200
|Clean
|$46,490
|$49,025
|$51,909
|Average
|$44,199
|$46,609
|$49,326
|Rough
|$41,909
|$44,192
|$46,743
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,135
|$27,825
|$30,879
|Clean
|$24,531
|$27,155
|$30,130
|Average
|$23,322
|$25,817
|$28,631
|Rough
|$22,113
|$24,478
|$27,132
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,909
|$33,109
|$36,744
|Clean
|$29,190
|$32,313
|$35,852
|Average
|$27,752
|$30,720
|$34,068
|Rough
|$26,314
|$29,128
|$32,285
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,065
|$31,068
|$34,479
|Clean
|$27,390
|$30,321
|$33,642
|Average
|$26,041
|$28,826
|$31,968
|Rough
|$24,691
|$27,332
|$30,295
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,343
|$35,175
|$37,267
|Clean
|$32,541
|$34,329
|$36,362
|Average
|$30,938
|$32,637
|$34,553
|Rough
|$29,334
|$30,945
|$32,744
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,688
|$31,758
|$35,245
|Clean
|$27,999
|$30,994
|$34,389
|Average
|$26,619
|$29,466
|$32,679
|Rough
|$25,240
|$27,939
|$30,968
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,607
|$40,405
|$42,463
|Clean
|$37,679
|$39,434
|$41,432
|Average
|$35,822
|$37,490
|$39,371
|Rough
|$33,966
|$35,546
|$37,309
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,019
|$35,848
|$37,938
|Clean
|$33,201
|$34,986
|$37,017
|Average
|$31,565
|$33,261
|$35,176
|Rough
|$29,929
|$31,537
|$33,334
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,587
|$30,538
|$33,890
|Clean
|$26,923
|$29,804
|$33,068
|Average
|$25,597
|$28,335
|$31,422
|Rough
|$24,270
|$26,866
|$29,777
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,940
|$43,252
|$45,892
|Clean
|$39,956
|$42,211
|$44,778
|Average
|$37,987
|$40,131
|$42,550
|Rough
|$36,018
|$38,050
|$40,322
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,951
|$38,763
|$40,836
|Clean
|$36,063
|$37,831
|$39,845
|Average
|$34,286
|$35,966
|$37,862
|Rough
|$32,509
|$34,102
|$35,880
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,467
|$31,514
|$34,973
|Clean
|$27,783
|$30,756
|$34,124
|Average
|$26,414
|$29,240
|$32,426
|Rough
|$25,045
|$27,724
|$30,729
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,034
|$28,161
|$29,453
|Clean
|$26,384
|$27,484
|$28,738
|Average
|$25,084
|$26,129
|$27,308
|Rough
|$23,784
|$24,775
|$25,878
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,421
|$36,996
|$41,058
|Clean
|$32,617
|$36,106
|$40,062
|Average
|$31,010
|$34,327
|$38,068
|Rough
|$29,403
|$32,547
|$36,075
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,532
|$40,330
|$42,389
|Clean
|$37,606
|$39,360
|$41,360
|Average
|$35,753
|$37,420
|$39,302
|Rough
|$33,900
|$35,480
|$37,244
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,947
|$37,785
|$39,886
|Clean
|$35,083
|$36,876
|$38,918
|Average
|$33,354
|$35,058
|$36,982
|Rough
|$31,625
|$33,241
|$35,045
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,850
|$37,572
|$38,415
|Clean
|$35,964
|$36,668
|$37,482
|Average
|$34,192
|$34,861
|$35,617
|Rough
|$32,420
|$33,054
|$33,753
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,263
|$45,119
|$47,246
|Clean
|$42,222
|$44,034
|$46,099
|Average
|$40,142
|$41,863
|$43,805
|Rough
|$38,062
|$39,693
|$41,512
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,142
|$30,046
|$33,345
|Clean
|$26,490
|$29,324
|$32,536
|Average
|$25,184
|$27,878
|$30,917
|Rough
|$23,879
|$26,433
|$29,299
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,464
|$43,686
|$48,482
|Clean
|$38,515
|$42,635
|$47,305
|Average
|$36,617
|$40,534
|$44,951
|Rough
|$34,720
|$38,432
|$42,598
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,102
|$38,913
|$40,984
|Clean
|$36,210
|$37,977
|$39,990
|Average
|$34,426
|$36,105
|$38,000
|Rough
|$32,641
|$34,233
|$36,011
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,899
|$49,703
|$55,160
|Clean
|$43,820
|$48,508
|$53,821
|Average
|$41,660
|$46,117
|$51,143
|Rough
|$39,501
|$43,726
|$48,466
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,183
|$30,091
|$33,395
|Clean
|$26,530
|$29,367
|$32,585
|Average
|$25,223
|$27,920
|$30,964
|Rough
|$23,915
|$26,472
|$29,343
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,304
|$44,054
|$46,063
|Clean
|$41,286
|$42,995
|$44,944
|Average
|$39,252
|$40,876
|$42,708
|Rough
|$37,218
|$38,757
|$40,472
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,304
|$44,054
|$46,063
|Clean
|$41,286
|$42,995
|$44,944
|Average
|$39,252
|$40,876
|$42,708
|Rough
|$37,218
|$38,757
|$40,472
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,909
|$40,703
|$42,757
|Clean
|$37,973
|$39,724
|$41,720
|Average
|$36,102
|$37,766
|$39,644
|Rough
|$34,231
|$35,808
|$37,568
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,329
|$39,453
|$41,878
|Clean
|$36,432
|$38,504
|$40,862
|Average
|$34,637
|$36,606
|$38,829
|Rough
|$32,842
|$34,708
|$36,796
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,780
|$34,073
|$37,814
|Clean
|$30,040
|$33,253
|$36,896
|Average
|$28,560
|$31,614
|$35,060
|Rough
|$27,080
|$29,975
|$33,225
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,737
|$52,274
|$55,175
|Clean
|$48,541
|$51,017
|$53,836
|Average
|$46,149
|$48,502
|$51,158
|Rough
|$43,758
|$45,988
|$48,479
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,996
|$36,821
|$38,907
|Clean
|$34,154
|$35,936
|$37,962
|Average
|$32,471
|$34,164
|$36,074
|Rough
|$30,789
|$32,393
|$34,185
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,651
|$45,000
|$49,940
|Clean
|$39,673
|$43,918
|$48,728
|Average
|$37,718
|$41,753
|$46,303
|Rough
|$35,764
|$39,589
|$43,879
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,903
|$34,462
|$36,245
|Clean
|$32,112
|$33,633
|$35,366
|Average
|$30,529
|$31,975
|$33,606
|Rough
|$28,947
|$30,318
|$31,847