2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,009$30,061$31,270
Clean$28,311$29,338$30,511
Average$26,916$27,892$28,993
Rough$25,521$26,446$27,475
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,076$31,080$34,492
Clean$27,401$30,333$33,655
Average$26,051$28,838$31,981
Rough$24,701$27,343$30,306
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,199$31,215$34,643
Clean$27,521$30,465$33,802
Average$26,165$28,963$32,120
Rough$24,809$27,461$30,439
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,482$50,115$53,123
Clean$46,341$48,910$51,833
Average$44,057$46,499$49,255
Rough$41,774$44,088$46,676
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,340$30,265$33,589
Clean$26,683$29,537$32,773
Average$25,368$28,081$31,143
Rough$24,053$26,626$29,512
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,443$35,914$39,856
Clean$31,663$35,050$38,889
Average$30,103$33,322$36,954
Rough$28,543$31,595$35,019
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,172$33,400$37,066
Clean$29,447$32,596$36,167
Average$27,996$30,990$34,367
Rough$26,545$29,383$32,568
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,335$33,580$37,267
Clean$29,605$32,772$36,362
Average$28,147$31,157$34,553
Rough$26,688$29,542$32,744
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,143$33,976$36,069
Clean$31,370$33,159$35,194
Average$29,824$31,524$33,443
Rough$28,279$29,890$31,692
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,549$34,924$38,758
Clean$30,790$34,084$37,817
Average$29,273$32,404$35,936
Rough$27,756$30,724$34,054
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,076$31,080$34,492
Clean$27,401$30,333$33,655
Average$26,051$28,838$31,981
Rough$24,701$27,343$30,306
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,454$44,204$46,209
Clean$41,434$43,141$45,087
Average$39,392$41,014$42,844
Rough$37,350$38,888$40,601
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,635$50,233$53,200
Clean$46,490$49,025$51,909
Average$44,199$46,609$49,326
Rough$41,909$44,192$46,743
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,135$27,825$30,879
Clean$24,531$27,155$30,130
Average$23,322$25,817$28,631
Rough$22,113$24,478$27,132
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,909$33,109$36,744
Clean$29,190$32,313$35,852
Average$27,752$30,720$34,068
Rough$26,314$29,128$32,285
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,065$31,068$34,479
Clean$27,390$30,321$33,642
Average$26,041$28,826$31,968
Rough$24,691$27,332$30,295
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,343$35,175$37,267
Clean$32,541$34,329$36,362
Average$30,938$32,637$34,553
Rough$29,334$30,945$32,744
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,688$31,758$35,245
Clean$27,999$30,994$34,389
Average$26,619$29,466$32,679
Rough$25,240$27,939$30,968
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,607$40,405$42,463
Clean$37,679$39,434$41,432
Average$35,822$37,490$39,371
Rough$33,966$35,546$37,309
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,019$35,848$37,938
Clean$33,201$34,986$37,017
Average$31,565$33,261$35,176
Rough$29,929$31,537$33,334
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,587$30,538$33,890
Clean$26,923$29,804$33,068
Average$25,597$28,335$31,422
Rough$24,270$26,866$29,777
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,940$43,252$45,892
Clean$39,956$42,211$44,778
Average$37,987$40,131$42,550
Rough$36,018$38,050$40,322
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,951$38,763$40,836
Clean$36,063$37,831$39,845
Average$34,286$35,966$37,862
Rough$32,509$34,102$35,880
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,467$31,514$34,973
Clean$27,783$30,756$34,124
Average$26,414$29,240$32,426
Rough$25,045$27,724$30,729
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,034$28,161$29,453
Clean$26,384$27,484$28,738
Average$25,084$26,129$27,308
Rough$23,784$24,775$25,878
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,421$36,996$41,058
Clean$32,617$36,106$40,062
Average$31,010$34,327$38,068
Rough$29,403$32,547$36,075
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,532$40,330$42,389
Clean$37,606$39,360$41,360
Average$35,753$37,420$39,302
Rough$33,900$35,480$37,244
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,947$37,785$39,886
Clean$35,083$36,876$38,918
Average$33,354$35,058$36,982
Rough$31,625$33,241$35,045
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,850$37,572$38,415
Clean$35,964$36,668$37,482
Average$34,192$34,861$35,617
Rough$32,420$33,054$33,753
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,263$45,119$47,246
Clean$42,222$44,034$46,099
Average$40,142$41,863$43,805
Rough$38,062$39,693$41,512
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,142$30,046$33,345
Clean$26,490$29,324$32,536
Average$25,184$27,878$30,917
Rough$23,879$26,433$29,299
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,464$43,686$48,482
Clean$38,515$42,635$47,305
Average$36,617$40,534$44,951
Rough$34,720$38,432$42,598
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,102$38,913$40,984
Clean$36,210$37,977$39,990
Average$34,426$36,105$38,000
Rough$32,641$34,233$36,011
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,899$49,703$55,160
Clean$43,820$48,508$53,821
Average$41,660$46,117$51,143
Rough$39,501$43,726$48,466
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,183$30,091$33,395
Clean$26,530$29,367$32,585
Average$25,223$27,920$30,964
Rough$23,915$26,472$29,343
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,304$44,054$46,063
Clean$41,286$42,995$44,944
Average$39,252$40,876$42,708
Rough$37,218$38,757$40,472
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,304$44,054$46,063
Clean$41,286$42,995$44,944
Average$39,252$40,876$42,708
Rough$37,218$38,757$40,472
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,909$40,703$42,757
Clean$37,973$39,724$41,720
Average$36,102$37,766$39,644
Rough$34,231$35,808$37,568
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,329$39,453$41,878
Clean$36,432$38,504$40,862
Average$34,637$36,606$38,829
Rough$32,842$34,708$36,796
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,780$34,073$37,814
Clean$30,040$33,253$36,896
Average$28,560$31,614$35,060
Rough$27,080$29,975$33,225
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,737$52,274$55,175
Clean$48,541$51,017$53,836
Average$46,149$48,502$51,158
Rough$43,758$45,988$48,479
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,996$36,821$38,907
Clean$34,154$35,936$37,962
Average$32,471$34,164$36,074
Rough$30,789$32,393$34,185
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,651$45,000$49,940
Clean$39,673$43,918$48,728
Average$37,718$41,753$46,303
Rough$35,764$39,589$43,879
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,903$34,462$36,245
Clean$32,112$33,633$35,366
Average$30,529$31,975$33,606
Rough$28,947$30,318$31,847
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,155 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,155 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,155 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $22,113 to $30,879, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.