Estimated values
1996 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$732
|$1,470
|$1,838
|Clean
|$670
|$1,344
|$1,687
|Average
|$544
|$1,092
|$1,387
|Rough
|$418
|$840
|$1,086
Estimated values
1996 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,402
|$1,756
|Clean
|$636
|$1,281
|$1,612
|Average
|$517
|$1,041
|$1,325
|Rough
|$397
|$801
|$1,037