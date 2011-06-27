Estimated values
1993 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,287
|$1,606
|Clean
|$622
|$1,151
|$1,436
|Average
|$475
|$879
|$1,097
|Rough
|$328
|$607
|$757
Estimated values
1993 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$948
|$1,361
|$1,585
|Clean
|$848
|$1,218
|$1,417
|Average
|$647
|$930
|$1,082
|Rough
|$447
|$642
|$747
Estimated values
1993 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,570
|$1,975
|Clean
|$732
|$1,404
|$1,766
|Average
|$559
|$1,072
|$1,349
|Rough
|$386
|$740
|$931
Estimated values
1993 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,304
|$2,439
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,166
|$2,181
|$2,728
|Average
|$891
|$1,666
|$2,083
|Rough
|$615
|$1,150
|$1,438