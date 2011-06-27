Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,836
|$7,756
|$9,136
|Clean
|$5,419
|$7,210
|$8,485
|Average
|$4,587
|$6,119
|$7,185
|Rough
|$3,755
|$5,027
|$5,884
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Azera GLS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,510
|$7,332
|$8,639
|Clean
|$5,117
|$6,816
|$8,024
|Average
|$4,331
|$5,784
|$6,794
|Rough
|$3,545
|$4,752
|$5,564