Used 2006 Saab 9-2X
- Strong acceleration and sharp handling on Aero model, convenience of wagon body style, all-weather capability.
- Sluggish response from automatic transmission, downmarket interior for a premium wagon, can't get a navigation system or stability control, costs more than Subaru version.
It may have more attractive styling than its Impreza twin, but in every other respect, the 2006 Saab 9-2X is all Subaru -- it just costs more.
In an effort to expand their appeal among younger buyers, many manufacturers of premium cars are digging deeper into the $20,000-$30,000 price range with their product lineups. These lower-end offerings typically blend the luxury amenities and high style younger buyers crave with the day-to-day practicality they need. Guided by a "me too" philosophy laid out by parent company General Motors, Saab added an entry-level model to its lineup for 2005.
Available only as a wagon, the Saab 9-2X boasts a base price that's thousands lower than that of the cheapest 9-3 sedan. Thanks to GM's 20-percent stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, Saab got more than a little help from Subaru with this endeavor. In fact, except for a few unique styling details, revised suspension tuning and some new interior fabric, the all-wheel-drive Saab 9-2X is an Impreza wagon. That's right. The seats, gauges, door handles, controls and interior plastics are all of Impreza origin. Simply borrowing the car from Subaru allowed Saab to bring the 9-2X to market that much quicker. Unfortunately, any semblance of Scandinavian heritage was lost in the process.
The "X" in the 9-2's name denotes a standard all-wheel-drive system, a main selling point and core Subaru product characteristic. Available only as a wagon, the 9-2X's exterior lines have been smoothed to soften the Impreza's edgy look. The front and rear treatments are unique to Saab, including the tailgate, spoiler and wraparound lights. Standard 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/55R16 all-season tires were designed exclusively for the 9-2X. In an effort to give the 9-2X upscale dash in place of the Impreza's flash, you won't find any Saab cars in Subaru's signature Rally Blue paint; instead, there are more refined color options including a dark navy blue. As with the Impreza, two engines are available for the Saab 9-2X: a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder rated for 173 horsepower on the base 2.5i model, and a 230-hp, turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder boxer on the Aero, which is essentially a WRX wagon. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard on both the 2.5i and Aero, while both can be optioned out with a four-speed automatic.
So, has Saab performed enough of an Impreza transformation to justify paying a few thousand dollars more for the Saab version? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Despite its slightly longer warranty and handsome styling, the 2006 Saab 9-2X strikes us as poor value for the money. True, the Aero model performs every bit like the wonderful WRX, but its 100-percent-Subaru interior feels inappropriately downmarket, and it doesn't deliver the sort of refined ride quality you expect from a vehicle in its price range. Additionally, upscale features like stability control, a high-end audio system and a navigation system simply aren't available. If you want a premium wagon in this price range, the Audi A3 and Volvo V50 are much better choices. If you just want a fun-to-drive wagon with reasonable monthly payments, proceed directly to your local Subaru dealership.
The Saab 9-2X is available as a four-door wagon only in two trims, 2.5i and Aero. Standard items on the 2.5i include a 16-inch alloy wheels, rear roof spoiler, tinted glass, cloth sport seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, manual air conditioning, full power accessories and a four-speaker, single-CD sound system. Step up to Aero and the goodie bag swells to include metallic-framed gauges; a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake; automatic climate control; a cabin air filter; front foglamps; and a six-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer. Options include 17-inch twin alloy wheels, leather upholstery, seat heaters, HID headlights, de-icing wipers and a moonroof.
Two engines are available for the Saab 9-2X. The base 2.5i model comes with a naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder rated for 173 horsepower and 166 lb-ft. The Aero model gets considerably more juice in the form of a turbocharged 2.5-liter boxer four that makes 230 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard on both the 2.5i and Aero, while a four-speed automatic is optional. All-wheel drive is standard on both trims.
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and side airbags for front occupants are standard on every 9-2X. Also standard are active front head restraints, which help protect against whiplash in the event of a rear-impact collision. In NHTSA crash tests, the Saab 9-2X received a perfect five stars in frontal-passenger protection, and four stars in driver protection.
Although the Impreza's suspension settings were softened for the Saab 9-2X, the wagon still lacks the refined ride quality of the Audi A3 and Volvo V50. However, it's certainly fun to toss around on back roads, especially in Aero form. The engine in the 2.5i provides ample get-up-and-go for everyday driving, but it can feel sluggish during highway passing maneuvers. Aside from a smidgen of the off-the-line lag, the Aero's turbocharged engine is a delight, with a broad powerband and a smooth delivery. In either case, the automatic transmission tends to blunt its performance, so get the manual gearbox if you can.
Inside, the 2006 Saab 9-2X is almost all Subaru. Clean, legible gauges are easier to read than most Saab-designed instrumentation, but they're also rather plain in appearance. The two-tone cloth upholstery is attractive and the textured plastics and vinyls on the dash and door tops are actually better than the stuff in some of the more expensive Saab cars, but you'll also find hard, shiny plastic on the console and pillars as well as a cheap headliner that feels like cardboard. This is also the only premium-brand vehicle we know of that doesn't have retained accessory power. A 60/40-split-folding rear seat is at the ready, should you have the need to stow bulky cargo. Maximum cargo capacity is 62 cubic feet -- about the same as an Audi A4 wagon.
I enjoy my Saab. It is a roomy car for my active life style. I can easily fit my bike in the back or on top with the racks. It is very reliable and a fun to drive car.
I really like this car, and the fact that you don't see them all over the place, however, Saab did almost nothing to make it their own, which is really disappointing for a car company with so much personality. No problems so far after 6 months of ownership. I'm just recently finding out that the heated seats get perfectly warm very fast, and I love that they're paired with cloth upholstery. I've gone through 4 cars in the past 2 years and this is certainly the most satisfying. The sound system is horrible, and the heat and air can't really be turned up to a very high max (important for super hot and cold days).
All that says Saab is not Saab. I may have had an exception but even my friends who drive Subarus discribe their experience differently. My 9-2X had a very annoying gear hum that over shadowed any other good qualites. The auto transmission was 20 years behind the times in techno. At low speeds it seemed to always be looking for the right gear. GM has has acted wisely in dropping this model from the future Saab line up. I have followed their lead and traded it after only 1 month.
I've had the 9-2x since this summer and so far it has been a very fun car. The AWD and turbo make city drivng fun with it's quickness and cornering abilities. Having traded in a muscle car that was killing me in gas it has been a lot easier on the wallet at fillup time. Not as great as I expected (about 20 MPG avg.) but that is probably a combination of driving it in a fun manner and the city driving. With two kids it has also been easier having a four door vehicle but keeping a sporty look and feel.
|2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Aero 4dr Wagon AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2006 Saab 9-2X is the 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,990.
- 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $22,990
- Aero 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $26,950
