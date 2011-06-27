2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally smooth and quiet
- Adults can fit in the back seat
- Seemingly infinite customization possibilities
- So many options, you'll have to speak with a specialist to build one
- Navigation display not a touchscreen
- The build you laboriously worked on might not match next season's fashion
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Dawn does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If you think the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn is merely a convertible version of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'd only be partially correct. Rolls-Royce says the two share only about 20% of their parts. And though they share similar twin-turbo V12 powertrains, the Wraith produces 624 horsepower, while the Dawn puts out 563 hp. After all, you wouldn't want to mess up your hair in the Dawn.
The most important aspect of the Dawn, and what differentiates it from its competitors, is its ability to remove you from reality. While other cars shove technology in your face, with blinking lights and beeping noises, the Dawn brings you back into the old world. It has analog gauges and knobs for climate control functions, and all the latest technology is carefully hidden behind a layer of veneered wood and leather.
A new Aero Cowling variant transforms the Dawn into the largest two-seat roadster available, while a Black Badge version swaths the exterior and interior with gloss-black trim and ups the power to 593 hp. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's trademark hood ornament, is adorned in gloss black. But that doesn't mean you're locked into any particular specification. Rolls-Royce's craftspeople can put your Dawn together in virtually any color or material you'd like.
Are there others that compare to the Dawn with respect to customization and performance? Certainly, the new Bentley Continental GT convertible is more affordable and possibly better-handling on a mountain road. But once you're in the driver's seat of the Dawn, none of that will matter. You'll only revel in the purr from the V12 and the confidence in the knowledge that you're driving the absolute top of the luxury food chain.
2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn models
The 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn comes in one mechanical specification, which is a two-door four-seater powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine (563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque or 593 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque for Black Badge models) driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the owner gets to pick how the rest of the car is built. Thankfully Rolls-Royce made sure the Dawn includes all the technology and customization options that luxury-car owners expect.
Such options include a 16-speaker Bespoke Audio system, a 10.3-inch navigation display based on BMW's familiar iDrive system, and adaptive cruise control. This system was chosen specifically for its ability to provide a button-free aesthetic thanks to voice command and a multitouch compatible pad atop the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller (yes, that's what it's called) that recognizes touch and handwriting inputs. The Dawn lacks touchscreen capability due to the obvious unwanted side effect of fingerprints on the screen. All the better, so you can have more square footage of natural or lacquered-finish wood paneling.
Adaptive LED headlights illuminate the way, and radar cruise control aims to take the edge off of bumper-to-bumper seaside traffic. When you get out on the open road, a clever GPS-based system can fine-tune the engine and transmission for ultimate smoothness by knowing the grade and radius of the road ahead. Finally, the doors hinge from the back, and, as is typical with Rolls-Royce, an umbrella is stored in the forward doorjamb in its own vented compartment.
Black Badge models feature more power and a complete entrapment of gloss-black materials. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's famous power-retractable hood ornament, is gloss black as well. The Dawn Aero Cowling version eschews the rear seats in favor of leather-wrapped carbon-fiber tonneau covers that double as storage compartments.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Dawn models:
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
- Rollover Protection System
- Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
- Satellite-Aided Transmission
- GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear, depending on driver behavior, for a curve or hill ahead.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Dawn
Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles