Overall rating

If you think the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn is merely a convertible version of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'd only be partially correct. Rolls-Royce says the two share only about 20% of their parts. And though they share similar twin-turbo V12 powertrains, the Wraith produces 624 horsepower, while the Dawn puts out 563 hp. After all, you wouldn't want to mess up your hair in the Dawn.

The most important aspect of the Dawn, and what differentiates it from its competitors, is its ability to remove you from reality. While other cars shove technology in your face, with blinking lights and beeping noises, the Dawn brings you back into the old world. It has analog gauges and knobs for climate control functions, and all the latest technology is carefully hidden behind a layer of veneered wood and leather.

A new Aero Cowling variant transforms the Dawn into the largest two-seat roadster available, while a Black Badge version swaths the exterior and interior with gloss-black trim and ups the power to 593 hp. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's trademark hood ornament, is adorned in gloss black. But that doesn't mean you're locked into any particular specification. Rolls-Royce's craftspeople can put your Dawn together in virtually any color or material you'd like.

Are there others that compare to the Dawn with respect to customization and performance? Certainly, the new Bentley Continental GT convertible is more affordable and possibly better-handling on a mountain road. But once you're in the driver's seat of the Dawn, none of that will matter. You'll only revel in the purr from the V12 and the confidence in the knowledge that you're driving the absolute top of the luxury food chain.