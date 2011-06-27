  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Dawn
  4. Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally smooth and quiet
  • Adults can fit in the back seat
  • Seemingly infinite customization possibilities
  • So many options, you'll have to speak with a specialist to build one
  • Navigation display not a touchscreen
  • The build you laboriously worked on might not match next season's fashion
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
Rolls-Royce Dawn for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$212,199 - $231,756
Used Dawn for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Dawn does Edmunds recommend?

If you want to be seen and don't want additional passengers to steal your limelight, you have to get the Dawn Aero Cowling. The carbon-fiber and leather tonneau covers replace the rear seats and provide additional storage space for your wardrobe or financial documents. There aren't too many options, but some got-to-have ones are the Ultimate Touring package, which offers ventilated seats and driver assistance equipment, and the Rolls-Royce Signature package, which includes the Bespoke Audio system, lambswool floor mats and monogrammed headrests.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you think the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn is merely a convertible version of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, you'd only be partially correct. Rolls-Royce says the two share only about 20% of their parts. And though they share similar twin-turbo V12 powertrains, the Wraith produces 624 horsepower, while the Dawn puts out 563 hp. After all, you wouldn't want to mess up your hair in the Dawn.

The most important aspect of the Dawn, and what differentiates it from its competitors, is its ability to remove you from reality. While other cars shove technology in your face, with blinking lights and beeping noises, the Dawn brings you back into the old world. It has analog gauges and knobs for climate control functions, and all the latest technology is carefully hidden behind a layer of veneered wood and leather.

A new Aero Cowling variant transforms the Dawn into the largest two-seat roadster available, while a Black Badge version swaths the exterior and interior with gloss-black trim and ups the power to 593 hp. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's trademark hood ornament, is adorned in gloss black. But that doesn't mean you're locked into any particular specification. Rolls-Royce's craftspeople can put your Dawn together in virtually any color or material you'd like.

Are there others that compare to the Dawn with respect to customization and performance? Certainly, the new Bentley Continental GT convertible is more affordable and possibly better-handling on a mountain road. But once you're in the driver's seat of the Dawn, none of that will matter. You'll only revel in the purr from the V12 and the confidence in the knowledge that you're driving the absolute top of the luxury food chain.

2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn models

The 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn comes in one mechanical specification, which is a two-door four-seater powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine (563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque or 593 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque for Black Badge models) driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the owner gets to pick how the rest of the car is built. Thankfully Rolls-Royce made sure the Dawn includes all the technology and customization options that luxury-car owners expect.

Such options include a 16-speaker Bespoke Audio system, a 10.3-inch navigation display based on BMW's familiar iDrive system, and adaptive cruise control. This system was chosen specifically for its ability to provide a button-free aesthetic thanks to voice command and a multitouch compatible pad atop the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller (yes, that's what it's called) that recognizes touch and handwriting inputs. The Dawn lacks touchscreen capability due to the obvious unwanted side effect of fingerprints on the screen. All the better, so you can have more square footage of natural or lacquered-finish wood paneling.

Adaptive LED headlights illuminate the way, and radar cruise control aims to take the edge off of bumper-to-bumper seaside traffic. When you get out on the open road, a clever GPS-based system can fine-tune the engine and transmission for ultimate smoothness by knowing the grade and radius of the road ahead. Finally, the doors hinge from the back, and, as is typical with Rolls-Royce, an umbrella is stored in the forward doorjamb in its own vented compartment.

Black Badge models feature more power and a complete entrapment of gloss-black materials. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's famous power-retractable hood ornament, is gloss black as well. The Dawn Aero Cowling version eschews the rear seats in favor of leather-wrapped carbon-fiber tonneau covers that double as storage compartments.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Rolls-Royce prides itself on creating the smoothest driving experience, and we have no reason to doubt the Dawn will be any different. Don't think of it as a sports car but rather an incredibly smooth and comfortable cruiser.

Comfort

Aside from simply being a Rolls-Royce, the Dawn's chief selling point is as a convertible four-seater. Rolls-Royce made sure that four adults could fit in complete comfort, and that the top opens and closes in complete silence.

Interior

With about as much leather and wood as a luxury steamship, the Dawn's interior is inviting, warm and comfortable. It's not a jet plane cockpit-like experience, but more like a tearoom or a cigar lounge. The large reverse-hinged doors make entry and exit an event.

Utility

The trunk space is deep and perfect for a couple's luggage. But unless you travel with light packers, fitting four people's worth of stuff might be tough. You won't have to worry about bringing an umbrella — it's included. The silk-lined door pockets are perfect for holding delicate items.

Technology

Though you can't touch the screen on the Dawn, the touch surface on top of the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller features handwriting recognition. Otherwise, luxury-car staples such as night vision and adaptive cruise control are standard.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
563 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
593 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Dawn models:

Adaptive LED Headlights
Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
Rollover Protection System
Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
Satellite-Aided Transmission
GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear, depending on driver behavior, for a curve or hill ahead.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Overview

The Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn is offered in the following submodels: Dawn Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawns are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Can't find a used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawns you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,194.

Find a used Rolls-Royce for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,015.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,084.

Find a used certified pre-owned Rolls-Royce for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,717.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
Check out Rolls-Royce Dawn lease specials

Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles