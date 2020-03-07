Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn for Sale Near Me

Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia

THIS DAWN IS CRYSTAL CLEAN with only 3000 miles and a full ROLLS ROYCE WARRANTY. It has all the packages. It is practically New. Has all Keys Books Floor Matt's Umbrellas. It is an epitome of automotive perfection. Yes We Ship. Call Jay Directly at 678-720-8787. CALL US TODAY!! CALL 678-720-8787. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 442S Atlanta Street ROSWELL GA 30075 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA666D56HU107244

Stock: RC107244

Certified Pre-Owned: No

