Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn for Sale Near Me

- 5,792 miles
$239,990$14,947 Below Market
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Midnight 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4653 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce Certified
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU102717
Stock: PHU102717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$224,950$18,762 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU102765
Stock: K5370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 8,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,500$12,994 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Rolls-Royce Dawn has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-12 6.6 L/402 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20' 7 Spoke Cast Alloy -inc: 462. Carfax One-Owner. Packages That Make Driving the Rolls-Royce Dawn 2Dr. An Experience Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 20', Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Rolls-Royce Assist Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU102670
Stock: K5383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 3,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$247,777$8,683 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 6659 miles below market average!12/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D55HU102925
Stock: RC004338B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn12,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$239,950$10,030 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Diamond with the following features:Active Cruise Control, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Comfort Entry System, Driver Assistance 3, Front & Rear Seat Piping, Front Ventilated Seats, Full Natural Grain Leather, Head-Up Display, High-Beam Assistance, Night Vision, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished. 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D53HU107153
Stock: HU107153
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 2,947 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$246,132
Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia
THIS DAWN IS CRYSTAL CLEAN with only 3000 miles and a full ROLLS ROYCE WARRANTY. It has all the packages. It is practically New. Has all Keys Books Floor Matt’s Umbrellas. It is an epitome of automotive perfection. Yes We Ship. Call Jay Directly at 678-720-8787. CALL US TODAY!! CALL 678-720-8787. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 442S Atlanta Street ROSWELL GA 30075 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON WWW.UIAUTOS.COM FORGET MATCHING PRICES WE KEEP THE BEST PRICES IN THE MARKET!! Visit Used Imports Auto online at www.uiautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 678-720-9710 today to schedule your test drive. We try our best to list all options and details carefully however typos and human/machine errors are possible please call in advance to confirm any specific options colors condition related questions to avoid any confusions. We train our sales staff regularly however any verbal claims or promises made by the employees of the dealership are not valid unless expressed in writing. Registration titling taxes mailing paperwork handling vehicle inspection warranty rights administration and processing charges vary from state to state and are not included in the price listed. All sales are AS-IS unless expressed otherwise in writing. Vehicle accessories such as extra keys floor matts books navigation disc shift knobs etc may not come with the vehicle however we can always order these items at our discounted dealership prices which are to be paid by the customer. Visit Used Imports Auto online at www.uiautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-881-8008 today to schedule your test drive. ** LOWEST FINANCING RATES ** ALL CREDIT WELCOMED TO APPLY ** $0 DOWN LOANS AVAILABLE ** ...APPLY ONLINE at WWW.UIAUTOS.COM ....FOR BEST BUYING EXPERIENCE CALL NOW at 770-881-8008. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON - SAT 10.00AM-7.00PM ... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT 1-5.. TRADES WELCOMED... WE SHIP EVERYWHERE... ATLANTA AIRPORT PICKUP AVAILABLE... COMPREHENSIVE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON DEMAND. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D56HU107244
Stock: RC107244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$269,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this amazing White/Red 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible with a $374,600 MSRP. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls-Royce but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this jaw dropping 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn at a great price and without the stress! Options on this 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with a $374,600 MSRP include: 21 Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels - $9,425 Bespoke Interior - Module Editing - $5,000 Front Ventilated Seats - $2,725 RR Monogram to all headrests (Black) - $1,200 Seat Piping (Black) - $2,625 Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheel (Hotspur Red) - $2,850 Lambswool Footmats - $1,400 Polished Stainless Steel Package - $2,400 Navigation Reverse Camera Bluetooth Connectivity Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn is a gorgeous English White exterior with a gorgeous Hotspur Red leather interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history, and retains a balance of factory warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2017 ROLLS-ROYCE DAWN FOR $1890 A MONTH WITH $52,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 180 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you will be our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D53HU102647
Stock: 102647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$256,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWD12/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Multipoint Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D56HU107180
Stock: RPU107180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 6,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$255,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 1316 miles below market average!12/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D57HU102912
Stock: BPU102912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 1,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$249,995$4,760 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54HU107209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,962 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$259,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- AWE INSPIRING! - WATCH THE SCENERY WHIZ BY - SHOWROOM CONDITION - FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES - PERFECT PEDIGREE -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D58HU102837
Stock: R568A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 4,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$278,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU107142
Stock: 107142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,600 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$225,000
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54HU102799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$265,975$35,886 Below Market
Walser Nissan Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
===== 2018 ROLLS-ROYCE DAWN - BLACK DIAMOND - WARRANTY 9/16/2022 - ONLY 3,900 MILES!! ==== ROLLS-ROYCE FACTORY WARRANTY & MAINTENCE TILL 9-16-2022. =====*This Rolls-Royce Dawn Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 20", Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Wayzata Nissan, 15906 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.Transparent Upfront Price, One Person, Return & Exchange - Buy with Confidence.MN Test Drive Delivery -- All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the twin cities metro area. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. MN Purchase Delivery -- All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 100 miles from the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D51JU115838
Stock: WW1294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 15,661 miles
$209,990$9,908 Below Market
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Ruby 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce Certified Reviews: * Swift acceleration; unrivaled interior craftsmanship; lush and silent cabin; the illustrious Rolls-Royce badge. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D57GU102357
Stock: PGU102357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 2,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$299,878$5,899 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn, finished in White over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018Rolls-RoyceDawnV128-Speed AutomaticRWDOdometer is 5273 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D55JU115616
Stock: VU-10642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 12,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$272,995$6,539 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Manhattan Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with 12,335mi. This Rolls-Royce includes: BLACK SEAT PIPING // WHEELS: 21 14 SPOKE PART POLISHED FORGED // FRONT VENTILATED SEATS // DRIVER ASSISTANCE 1 // HEAD UP DISPLAY // CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES // RR MONOGRAM TO ALL HEADRESTS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D51JU107559
Stock: U19513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn7,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$231,409$3,808 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
INFINITY BLACK W/SIGNATURE INTERIOR ENVIRONMENT SEASHELL BLACK, DAWN PACKAGE USA, CONTRAST STITCHING, POLISHED STEEL TREAD PLATES, UP-LIT SPIRIT OF ECSTACY, FULL CANADEL PANELING, VERY CLEAN LOW MILES, ONE OF A KIND!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54GU102266
Stock: R1173A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
