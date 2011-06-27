  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Dawn
  4. Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$353,000
See Dawn Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$353,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$353,000
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Exterior Detailing Packageyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyes
Inspired by Music Packageyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Interior Detailing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$353,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$353,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizedyes
Leather Floor Matsyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Canadel Panelling - Fascia and Rear Deckyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Bespoke Commissionyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Wooden Boot Flooryes
VIN Plateyes
Illuminated Treadplates Dawnyes
CC Parasols w/Hooksyes
Door Onlay and Flight - "DAWN"yes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Canadel Panelling - Fasciayes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Full Canadel Panellingyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Treadplates Dawnyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fasciayes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Canadel Panelling - Rear Deckyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Rear Deckyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Dark Grey Cashmere Headliningyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doorsyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Seat Piping Centreyes
Door Onlay and Flight - RRMCyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Dawn Bespoke Clockyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplatesyes
Door Contrast Featureyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$353,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresyes
Feature Lineyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Black Shadow Lineyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastyes
Mugello Red Hoodyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheelsyes
Beige Hoodyes
Red Hoodyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Black Hoodyes
Blue Hoodyes
21" 14 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyes
Single Coachlineyes
Dark Brown Hoodyes
Silver Hoodyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.
Curb weight5203 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten
  • Arizona Sun
  • Blue Velvet
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stone Grey
  • Black Green
  • Platinum
  • Melanite
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Black Ember
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Purple Silk
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Iridium
  • Wildberry
  • Rose Quartz
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Bronze
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Brooklands Green
  • Titanium
  • Infinity Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Black
  • Artic White
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Sapphire Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Dark Indigo
  • Premiere Metallic
  • Imperial Jade
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Magma Red
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Silver Haze
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Petra Gold
  • Anthracite
  • Dark Emerald
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Black Diamond
  • English White
  • Silver
  • White Sands
  • Bohemian Red
  • Scala Red
Interior Colors
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$353,000
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$353,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$353,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Dawn Inventory

Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles