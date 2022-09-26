FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Dawn both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Dawn has 9.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Learn more
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn reliable?
To determine whether the Rolls-Royce Dawn is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Dawn. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Dawn's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Dawn is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
The least-expensive 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn is the 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $370,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $370,000
- Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $421,000
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Dawn?
If you're interested in the Rolls-Royce Dawn, the next question is, which Dawn model is right for you? Dawn variants include 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Dawn models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
